Rachel Brosnahan returned to the red carpet for the Tony Awards on Sunday, June 10, days after her aunt Kate Spade died at the age of 55.

The Marvelous Miss Maisel actress, 27, stepped out in a pink floral Dolce & Gabbana gown for the star-studded event at Radio City Music Hall in NYC. After posing for photos, she’d later introduce the performance of The Band’s Visit.

Spade died by suicide on June 5. She was found dead in her New York City apartment at about 10:20 a.m. by her housekeeper. Brosnahan’s father is the brother of the late designer.

Spade’s husband, Andy Spade, broke his silence following the news on June 6. “Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world. She was the kindest person I’ve ever known and my best friend for 35 years. My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can’t even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already,” he said in a statement. “Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many. She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives. We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy.”

He continued: “There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn’t her. There were personal demons she was battling.”

The pair, who married in 1994, are the parents of daughter Frances Beatrix, now 13. They were separated at the time of Kate’s death.

Like Brosnahan, Andy’s brother David Spade has returned to the public eye since the tragedy. On June 8, he said during a stand-up performance that it had been a “rough week” but he didn’t want to cancel the show.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

