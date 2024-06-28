Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Rachel Fuda went to the Justin Timberlake concert with Melissa Gorga — but she couldn’t stop thinking about Britney Spears at the show.

“Melissa Gorga is one of my closest friends. She and Joe [Gorga] have given John [Fuda] and I really great advice,” Rachel, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, June 27, at Pride Weekend at Dimes in the Gansevoort Hotel in New York City. “We went to the Justin Timberlake concert with her and Joe at Madison Square Garden last night and I felt like I was cheating on Britney Spears by going to Justin Timberlake.”

The Bravo star is a big fan of Spears, 42, and read her tell-all memoir, The Woman In Me, which candidly opened up about her relationship with Timberlake, 43, whom she dated from 1999 to 2002.

In the book, Spears claimed that Timberlake cheated on her repeatedly. She also confessed that she had an abortion when she became pregnant with his baby. Spears claimed that the breakup, which happened via text, played a role in her personal struggles.

While Rachel has loyalty to Spears, she and Melissa, 45, had a great time at Timberlake’s MSG concert on Tuesday, June 25, despite almost missing it.

“We needed a security escort and a box. We were down on the floor and people kept coming up to us,” Rachel recalled. “There was a line of people trying to get photos. They thought we were there for an appearance. I love fan interaction, but we were going to miss the concert.”

Rachel shared that one fan was so excited to see Melissa’s husband that she “literally screamed” when she saw him.

“I love him, he’s like a brother to me. Screamed in his face,” she told Us. “I thought she was going to pass out. It made me happy to see how happy we make other people.”

Melissa, Joe and Rachel weren’t the only famous faces in attendance at Timberlake’s concert. The Real Housewives of New York City star Jessel Taank was also at the show and was hanging out with Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, in the crowd.

Taank shared a clip via her Instagram of Biel, 42, dancing in the crowd at Timberlake’s Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Biel swayed her hips and sang along to Timberlake’s music before taking a sip of her drink. Biel’s appearance at the concert came one week after the singer was arrested and charged for driving while intoxicated.

“What Tour? The World Tour. @justintimberlake,” Taank, who was joined by costar Ubah Hassan at the event. The quip was in reference to a meme that went viral after Timberlake’s recent DWI arrest made headlines earlier this month.

After news broke of Timberlake’s arrest, Spears shared a post toasting “the little things” as she enjoyed a cocktail garnished with a maraschino cherry while sitting next to a pool.

With reporting by Andrew Nodell