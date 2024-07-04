Bryan Abasolo is reportedly hitting back at Rachel Lindsay’s proposed $9,882 monthly spousal support.

Abasolo, who filed for divorce from Lindsay in January, is requesting the Bachelorette star pay him $16,275 per month in spousal support, TMZ reported on Wednesday, July 3, citing new court documents it had obtained.

“After I pay monthly expenses there is nothing left,” Abasolo, 44, said in the filing, per TMZ.

In June, Lindsay, 39, detailed her and Abasolo’s monthly expenditures as she asked a court to order $9,882 monthly in spousal support to her ex, per documents obtained by Us Weekly. Lindsay claimed in a June 26 filing that Abasolo’s average monthly cash flow totals $13,413 while hers is $61,019. She also said that her monthly expenses exceed $49,500.

“Our marital standard of living was nowhere near as glamorous as Bryan portrays it to be,” Lindsay said in the docs. “In fact, we rarely saw each other or even lived together during our brief marriage.”

Abasolo filed for emergency spousal support in May, claiming he makes $1,300 a month. He also requested $75,000 from Lindsay to pay his attorney fees, per docs obtained by Us.

Responding to the request, Lindsay said in her June filing, “I am not flush with cash, as he believes me to be. And, I certainly cannot pay his attorney $75,000 to litigate our uncomplicated divorce. If I did so, I would not have sufficient funds remaining to pay my own counsel.”

Abasolo and Lindsay met on season 13 of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2017, and married two years later in 2019. They were married for four years.

In his May filing, Abasolo claimed he put his “career as a chiropractor on hold to move twice for Rachel’s career,” including relocating to Los Angeles so she could pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

“I want to move out of our Family Residence as soon as possible, but maintaining our standard of living is not financially feasible at this time,” he said in his motion.

In Lindsay’s June filing, however, the former Extra correspondent painted a bleak picture of her and Abasolo’s marital life together.

Throughout their marriage, Lindsay claimed that she and Abasolo “rarely went out together and did not even go on monthly dates.”