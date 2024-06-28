Rachel Lindsay is giving her perspective about married life with estranged husband Bryan Abasolo’s life, according to new court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

“Our marital standard of living was nowhere near as glamorous as Bryan portrays it to be,” Lindsay, 39, said in the Wednesday, June 26, filing. “In fact, we rarely saw each other or even lived together during our brief marriage.”

In the docs, Lindsay claimed after the pair got engaged on season 13 of The Bachelorette, Abasolo, 44, quit his job as a chiropractor in Florida and she continued to work as an attorney in Dallas while the show aired. Lindsay stated that Abasolo moved to Los Angeles while they were engaged to try to “make it in Hollywood.”

Lindsay recalled resigning from her law firm in 2018 to move to Miami with Abasolo because he wanted to start a new business. After Lindsay stopped practicing law, she started to get new opportunities, including working in radio, podcasts, TV and more. Lindsay shared that since she was traveling for work, she barely saw Abasolo after they tied the knot in August 2019.

Related: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo's Relationship Timeline Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo fell in love on season 13 of The Bachelorette, but their relationship did not stand the test of time. After meeting Lindsay on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, the attorney made history as the first Black Bachelorette in 2017. Her top two were quickly established as Abasolo, a […]

Throughout their marriage, Lindsay claimed that she and Abasolo “rarely went out together and did not even go on monthly dates.”

Per the filing, Lindsay moved to Los Angeles in 2020 to become a correspondent for Extra. Abasolo joined Lindsay in California six months later. Before the pair moved to Los Angeles, Lindsay shared that she and Abasolo “split all of the household expenses.”

Lindsay explained that she and Abasolo did not have a “joint account” during their marriage. They were each responsible for their own finances, including credit cards, retirement accounts and brokerage accounts.

According to the docs, Lindsay alleged that when the duo traveled together, the trips were either sponsored or they split the costs of the hotel and each paid for their own flights. Lindsay added that if she did buy Abasolo’s airfare, she purchased economy seats.

She claims Bryan’s average monthly cash flow is $13,413 while hers is $61,019. She adds that her monthly expenses exceed $49,500.

“I am not flush with cash, as he believes me to be. And, I certainly cannot pay his attorney $75,000 to litigate our uncomplicated divorce. If I did so, I would not have sufficient funds remaining to pay my own counsel,” she said in new docs.

Related: Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Leads: Where Are They Now? While some roses stand the test of time, others wilt before the Neil Lane engagement ring can be resized. The Bachelor premiered on ABC in March 2002 with Alex Michel dubbed the world’s most eligible Bachelor. More than 20 women competed for his heart and one of the most successful reality TV franchises was born. […]

In January, Us confirmed that Abasolo filed for divorce after four years of marriage. In the June court docs, Lindsay claimed that she learned of Abasolo’s filing via text message, despite having an in-person conversation with him before he broke the news to her electronically.

“Earlier that day, Bryan and I had a conversation in my kitchen during which he failed to mention that he had filed for divorce,” Lindsay alleged. “Approximately 30 minutes after he left the house, he sent me a text message that simply read ‘Hey … I just wanted to let you know that I officially filed.’”

Although Lindsay acknowledged she was aware that she and Abasolo were “separating” and “headed toward divorce.” The news of his filing was shocking as the twosome previously discussed keeping their split “amicable.”

In May, Abasolo filed a motion requesting emergency spousal support, which Lindsay is asking the court to deny. According to docs obtained by Us at the time, Abasolo claimed Lindsay is still using their marital finances and has not shared access despite the duo still cohabitating in their shared North Hollywood home following their breakup.

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2024: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year Some celebrity couples have gone the distance, but others haven’t been as lucky. 2024 kicked off with a handful of Hollywood duos calling it quits. Fans were shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo split after four years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that the chiropractor filed for divorce […]

“I want to move out of our family residence as soon as possible, but maintaining our standard of living is not financially feasible at this time,” he claimed in his motion. “I placed my career as a chiropractor on hold to move twice for Rachel’s career. These moves were detrimental to my chiropractic business, while Rachel’s income and success as a media personality skyrocketed.”

Abasolo also petitioned the judge to have Lindsay pay $75,000 for his attorney fees in addition to spousal support.

Lindsay is asking the court to order $9,882 per month in spousal support to her ex and claims in newly-filed docs that she proposed a “generous global settlement” to Abasolo’s legal team this week.

Us has reached out to Abasolo’s attorney for comment.