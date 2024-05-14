The Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay claims she’s paying the majority of the expenses while living under the same roof as her estranged husband, Bryan Abasolo, new court documents reveal.

Despite the public nature of their split, the reality star, 39, hopes to settle the divorce dispute with her husband of four years “quietly.”

“Rachel has expressed her desire to resolve this matter quietly, without court intervention, by way of a global settlement, which is forthcoming,” her legal team states in paperwork filed on Friday, May 10, and obtained by Us Weekly. “In the meantime, Bryan continues to reside in Rachel’s home, for which Rachel pays 90 percent of all expenses.”

In the docs, Lindsay asked the court to seal her financials from the public eye, claiming that filing them could “potentially cause irreparable harm.” She also hoped the court would seal redacted portions of Abasolo’s request for spousal support and attorney’s fees filed on May 1. A hearing is set for July 10.

“The public is aware that Bryan filed his petition for dissolution of marriage, and now that he filed his [request for order],” the docs state. “The public is not aware of the private financial information.”

After meeting on season 13 of The Bachelorette, Lindsay and Abasolo, 44, exchanged vows two years later in 2019. The couple relocated to both Florida and California during their time together. In January, Abasolo filed for divorce from Lindsay after four years of marriage.

In May court docs obtained by Us, Abasolo requested emergency spousal support from Lindsay and asked her to cover at least $75,000 in legal fees. He also alleged that Lindsay was using their marital funds to pay for her own legal fees but refused to let him access the money.

Abasolo claimed that the pair are still living together since he cannot afford to move out of their shared residence. He alleged that living together is “awkward and strained,” adding that they “avoid” each other.

“I want to move out of our Family Residence as soon as possible, but maintaining our standard of living is not financially feasible at this time,” Abasolo said in the docs. “I placed my career as a chiropractor on hold to move twice for Rachel’s career. These moves were detrimental to my chiropractic business, while Rachel’s income and success as a media personality skyrocketed.”

Lindsay previously broke her silence on the divorce days after Abasolo’s filing in January.

“I didn’t think I would get emotional. … First off I just want to say thank you for people who reached out. I’m still trying to reply to people,” she said during an episode of her “Higher Learning” podcast. “You just never know how great your circle is until you see all the people that reach out and love you. Obviously it’s a difficult time, if you’ve read the headlines, and you’re probably wondering why I would even work. But to be honest with you I need to distract myself from myself and the best way to do that is to do something that I love and I love ‘Higher Learning.’”

Lindsay noted that she didn’t want to talk in detail about the separation, adding that she was “trying to take it day by day.”