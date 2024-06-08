Tyler Cameron and former Bachelorette Hannah Brown are on good terms following their split, but he’s not holding his breath to get invited to Brown’s upcoming wedding.

“No, and I mean that with all due respect to her and her man, I’m not gonna get an invite,” Cameron, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly at CMA Fest on Saturday, June 8. “I hope I don’t get an invite. It should be about them.”

He continued, “It should not be about anyone else. It’s a special day for two special people and they’re gonna have an amazing wedding. I don’t need to be there. I would need to be there cheering ’em on from the sidelines like way back in Jupiter, [Florida].”

Cameron and Brown, 29, met on The Bachelorette season 15, where he was eliminated in the finale in favor of Jed Wyatt. Brown and Wyatt, 27, split shortly after the show aired. She later sparked reconciliation rumors with Cameron after they quarantined together in Florida during lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic.

After Brown said goodbye to Cameron’s “Quarantine Crew,” she moved on with Adam Woolard. They got engaged in August 2023 and have slowly started planning their nuptials.

“We’re in the beginning stages, for sure,” Brown previously told Us in February. “[We] have a wedding planner, but that is about it, especially been a very busy season and we’ve really been just focusing on our relationship and preparing for a marriage, not a wedding, but the wedding planning will definitely ramp up here soon.”

Cameron has also moved on and is reportedly dating Tate Madden, who briefly appeared on his Going Home reality TV series. He was solo on Saturday, though, when he joined Celsius’ Fitness at Fest workout event.

“This is going to be incredible,” Cameron told Us. “You know, I’m kind of intimidated. We got Erin up there and she was, I mean, she’s military. She’s strong. She’s like, ‘We’re gonna do this.’ I’m like, ‘OK, but it’s gonna be a lot.’ You’re gonna see me running around with them, getting in the mix, working out with them, pushing ’em, cheering ’em on. This is like literally my favorite thing I get to do when we travel around.”

