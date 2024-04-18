Tyler Cameron fought hard to get his ex and former Bachelorette Hannah Brown to join him on an episode of Going Home With Tyler Cameron.

“She was great and I really had a call and a favor for her,” Tyler, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the season 1 premiere of Going Home. “I really needed her to do this for me because my designer Jess [Quintero] was too busy. She’s like, ‘Ty, I can’t do this anymore.’ I go, ‘Jess, this is my dream home to renovate. We have to find a way to do this.’”

Tyler, a licensed contractor before appearing on reality TV, was admittedly “freaking out” that his design partner was unable to help him with the project.

“I’m like, ‘Who are we going to design this house with?’ And I remember Karen [the client], she loves The Bachelorette. That’s how she found me [and] that’s how she found Hannah,” he explained. “She loves Hannah. I was like, ‘I bet you I can make this go really well if I get Hannah involved.’ So I had to kind of do my pleading with Hannah.”

After Tyler’s pleas to Hannah, 29, were “finally” answered, she traveled to Florida to film the episode.

“She came down and she was a rock star,” Tyler gushed to Us, joking that “of course” he had a little PTSD being in front of cameras with Hannah again. “She had a beautiful design. She worked her butt off and she was a complete pro and just so great to work with.

Tyler rose to fame as one of interior designer Hannah’s contestants on season 15 of The Bachelorette, where she ultimately broke up with him during the finale in favor of her now-ex Jed Wyatt. Hannah and Jed, 27, called it quits shortly after the show aired and she has since moved on with fiancé Adam Woolard.

After Hannah agreed to film Going Home, she and Tyler had a few hurdles to overcome.

“I think we had to iron some things out, but I thought we worked out honestly better than expected,” Tyler quipped. “I was curious to see how it was going to be, but she’s such a trooper and she did such a great job.”

On Going Home, Tyler launches his own construction and home renovation business called Image One in Jupiter, Florida, where he grew up. While tackling a variety of reno projects, Tyler joins forces with Jess and house-flipping expert Robb Ritch.

“They’re great to work with,” he told Us. “Jessica is a little firecracker [and] Rob is super woody, always fun to work with, but Rob knows so much about the industry. Jess has got fun, design, taste and flavor, and I think you put all three of us together; you kind of get a crazy wild bunch.”

Tyler was also able to enlist his father, Jeff, and his brothers, Ryan and Austin, to join the fun. (Tyler, Ryan and Austin’s mother, Andrea, died in 2020.)

“Pops will be [on the show],” the Bachelor Nation alum teased. “Pops will tell you like, ‘Oh, I hate the cameras. I don’t want to do this.’ You couldn’t get that guy off the camera. He wanted to find a way to make a cameo every way he could. … He loves the cameras more than any one of us [and] Ryan, he’s kind of the same way.”

Tyler added, “I think Austin’s the only one [who] could probably do without the cameras. He’s more shy, more mild, but Pops and my brother Ryan, they loved it.”

Tyler’s rumored girlfriend, Tate Madden, also pops up in the background of the show.

“She’s on there. She came and shot some photography for us,” Tyler coyly added. “She can do it all. She’s very well-rounded. Great at all aspects of renovation, design and all that stuff.”

Going Home With Tyler Cameron is currently streaming on Prime Video.

With reporting by Sarah Hearon