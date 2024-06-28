Former Bachelor Nation couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo were initially keeping quiet about their decision to divorce but more messy details have since emerged.

Us Weekly confirmed in January 2024 that Abasolo filed for divorce from Lindsay. Court documents obtained by Us at time revealed he listed their date of separation as December 31, 2023, and was seeking spousal support. (Abasolo proposed to Lindsay during The Bachelorette season 13 finale in 2017. They married in August 2019.)

“Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also a husband, my proudest role so far. After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew,” he shared via social media, announcing their split. “Sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go.”

Lindsay broke her silence on the split days later during a January 2024 episode of her “Higher Learning” podcast, thanking fans for their unwavering support.

“Obviously it’s a difficult time, if you’ve read the headlines, and you’re probably wondering why I would even work. But to be honest with you I need to distract myself from myself and the best way to do that is to do something that I love and I love ‘Higher Learning,’” she said. “I will eventually [talk about it], but now is not the time, [I’m] just trying to take it day by day.”

Keep scrolling for further details about the pair’s divorce — including what it’s been like for them to live together post-split:

How Long Were Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Married?

Lindsay and Abasolo met when she was the Bachelorette in 2017. At the end of her season, Abasolo got down on one knee and proposed. The former couple tied the knot in August 2019, and news broke of their split less than five years later.

Are Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Still Living Together?

Court documents obtained by Us in May 2024 revealed that the estranged pair were still living together despite their split. Abasolo claimed in the docs that it was “awkward and strained” to be living with Lindsay since they “avoid” each other. He is seeking to move but “maintaining our standard of living is not financially feasible at this time,” Abasolo stated in the same documents.

“I placed my career as a chiropractor on hold to move twice for Rachel’s career,” the docs also read. “These moves were detrimental to my chiropractic business, while Rachel’s income and success as a media personality skyrocketed.”

Abasolo further alleged that Lindsay refused to “give [him] access to any of [their] community property funds.”

Is Bryan Abasolo Requesting Spousal Support?

After requesting support in his initial filing, Abasolo asked in May 2024 docs for Lindsay to pay $75,000 in legal fees, claiming that he only makes $1,300 per month.

Lindsay responded in a filing of her own, which revealed that Lindsay hoped to “quietly” resolve the financial matters of their split.

“Bryan continues to reside in Rachel’s home, for which Rachel pays 90 percent of all expenses,” the docs obtained by Us read, noting that the “public is not aware of the private financial information” regarding their split.

Do Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Have a Prenup?

As their legal battle continues, Lindsay revealed why she and Abasolo did not have a prenup during a June 2024 podcast appearance.

“The place I’m in now financially … is totally different than when I got married. We were more level, and I wasn’t living in California,” she admitted on the “Hidden Gems With Natasha Parker” podcast. “We weren’t on the same page with prenups, and I didn’t want it to be a bigger issue. So, we didn’t have one. Hindsight is 20/20, I would have done it [now].”

Why Did Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Split?

Fans speculated that Lindsay’s career had something to do with the reason for their split, but Abasolo set the record straight in January 2024.

“We’ve been living together for almost 3 years here in LA. Not sure why people think we’ve been apart this entire time,” he wrote in an Instagram comment at the time. “Yes, her career came first, but there were opportunities for her that were smart for her to take which could have not been offered later. It’s hard as it is for women of color to get big gigs which I’ve observed through watching Rachel’s efforts.”

He added: “It’s not just women who should be expected to sacrifice, but a man can do it too. Her building her future was not the problem.”

Lindsay shared the truth about their marriage in June 2024.

“Our marital standard of living was nowhere near as glamorous as Bryan portrays it to be,” she wrote in court documents obtained by Us. “In fact, we rarely saw each other or even lived together during our brief marriage.”

She claimed they “rarely went out together and did not even go on monthly dates.”