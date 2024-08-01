Bachelor Nation’s Bryan Abasolo claimed his estranged wife, Rachel Lindsay, is not handling his spousal support in a respectful manner — and he has the receipts to prove it.

Abasolo, 44, accused Lindsay, 37, of sending a “highly offensive text” in court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday, August 1, after she sent him the first half of his $13,257 monthly payment. InTouch broke the news of Abasolo’s latest plea to the court. (A judge previously ordered Lindsay to make two spousal payments per month.)

“BofA: Glender Ruth Llc sent you $6,628.50 for ‘Temp Leech Money,’” the text allegedly read, according to a screenshot Abasolo sent to the court.

Abasolo took offense to Lindsay allegedly calling him a “leech” as she is the one having to pay him after their split earlier this year.

“From day one, I have been committed to working cooperatively with Rachel and her professionals to amicably resolve this case,” he wrote in the filing. “But Rachel continues to obstruct the process while spinning false narrative about her ‘cooperation’ to the court. She continues to instigate confrontation, just as she did prior to my filing for divorce.”

Us confirmed in January that Abasolo filed for divorce after four years of marriage — and six years after they fell in love on The Bachelorette in 2017.

Four months after filing for spousal support, Abasolo asked a judge in May to approve his request for Lindsay to pay $75,000 for his legal fees. He claimed at the time that he was only making $1,300 and therefore couldn’t cover the legal costs.

“Bryan continues to reside in Rachel’s home, for which Rachel pays 90 percent of all expenses,” Lindsay argued in her own court filing, noting that the “public is not aware of the private financial information” regarding their split.

Last month, Us confirmed that Lindsay was ordered to pay the $13,257 temporary spousal support fee per month until their divorce is settled. She must also pay $15,000 in attorney’s fees and $5,000 for forensic expert expenses.

Abasolo has since asked the judge to grant him access to $35,000 of community property so he can use it for his legal fees. He alleged in the August docs that he currently owes his attorney more than $62,000.

“Rachel has $88,500 in our Charles Schwab accounts and Rachel had $259,207 of community property funds in her Bank of America sole proprietor account upon separation, all of which is community property,” he argued. “This does not include the $250,000 that Rachel already paid out of our Charles Schwab accounts to pay our 2023 estimated taxes.”

Abasolo also asked the court to fine Lindsay $5,000 because she has allegedly been holding his money for legal costs hostage.

“For six months, my attorneys have been asking Rachel for a reasonable contribution to my attorney’s fees and costs so that I can level the playing field, but she abjectly refuses,” he stated. “I am not able to use my forensic accountant, Anna Leh, because she will not work without being paid.”

Abasolo claimed, “Rachel believes she has an exclusive right to access our community property funds to pay for her professionals. Rachel also believes our community property home is all hers.”