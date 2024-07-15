Rachel Lindsay faced a big loss in her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Bryan Abasolo.

Us Weekly can confirm that the former Bachelorette star, 39, was ordered to pay Abasolo, 44, a monthly sum of $13,257 in temporary spousal support. Court documents obtained by Us also revealed that Lindsay must pay Abasolo $15,000 in attorney’s fees and $5,000 for forensic expert expenses within the next 60 days. (In Touch was first to break the news.)

A judge has yet to rule on whether Lindsay will need to make retroactive spousal support payments.

Abasolo has been seeking spousal support from Lindsay since Us confirmed in January that he had filed for divorce. Court documents revealed December 31, 2023, as their date of separation after four years of marriage. (Abasolo proposed to Lindsay during The Bachelorette season 13 finale in 2017. They got married in August 2019.)

Related: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo's Relationship Timeline Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo fell in love on season 13 of The Bachelorette, but their relationship did not stand the test of time. After meeting Lindsay on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, the attorney made history as the first Black Bachelorette in 2017. Her top two were quickly established as Abasolo, a […]

Since news of their divorce broke, things have gotten messy between the two as they continue to go back and forth in court.

Court documents filed in May revealed that Abasolo and Lindsay were still living together amid their ongoing divorce proceedings. Abasolo claimed it was “awkward and strained” to be living under the same roof as Lindsay, especially as they continued to “avoid” each other.

“I placed my career as a chiropractor on hold to move twice for Rachel’s career,” the docs read. “These moves were detrimental to my chiropractic business, while Rachel’s income and success as a media personality skyrocketed.”

Related: Breaking Down Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s Messy Divorce Jerritt Clark/Getty Images; Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Cover Images Former Bachelor Nation couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo were initially keeping quiet about their decision to divorce but more messy details have since emerged. Us Weekly confirmed in January 2024 that Abasolo filed for divorce from Lindsay. Court documents obtained by Us at time revealed he […]

Abasolo claimed that he had been looking to move out but “maintaining our standard of living is not financially feasible at this time.”

In the same documents, Abasolo asked that she pay $75,000 in legal fees, claiming that he only made $1,300 a month. In her response that same month, Lindsay noted that she hoped that financial matters between them could be resolved “quietly” as the “public is not aware of the private financial information” regarding their split.

One month later, Lindsay discussed her impending divorce, explaining why she and Abasolo did not have a prenup.

“The place I’m in now financially … is totally different than when I got married. We were more level, and I wasn’t living in California,” she said on the “Hidden Gems With Natasha Parker” podcast in June. “We weren’t on the same page with prenups, and I didn’t want it to be a bigger issue. So, we didn’t have one. Hindsight is 20/20, I would have done it.”