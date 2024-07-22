In a candid new interview, Bryan Abasolo details living a separate life from Rachel Lindsay before their divorce.

Abasolo, 44, told divorce coach Rene Garcia that there was a pattern of “unhealthy communication” between himself and Lindsay, 39.

“We didn’t spend enough time with each other,” Absolo said in a YouTube video, released on Saturday, July 20. “I mean, in my estimation, we saw what the other person was doing in the relationship, mainly on Instagram, although we lived in the same house.”

In the 17-minute-long video, Abasolo discussed how he reached out to Garcia in September 2023 for relationship advice — months before filing for divorce. But at that point, he and Lindsay were already sleeping in separate rooms.

“I was thinking about divorce because I had already asked for a separation a few months back. I was sleeping in a different bedroom. We were already going to marriage counseling,” Abasolo recalled, offering a shout out to their “absolutely phenomenal” therapist.

While couples therapy initially “seemed to be working” for Abasolo and Lindasy, there was a major shift in their relationship.

“As time went on, things just went right back to the way they were,” Abasolo said, explaining how he decided to see a divorce coach. “I needed someone who had absolutely no loyalties to either of us or any type of incentive in the outcome. I needed someone to help me process my feelings, and I needed someone to honestly give me a reality check on what was to come if I decided to move forward in this.”

Us Weekly confirmed in January that Abasolo had filed for divorce from Lindsay after four years of marriage. Court documents revealed that their date of separation was December 31, 2023, and he is seeking a hefty amount of spousal support, explaining that he relocated his chiropractor business from Miami to L.A. for Lindsay. As their divorce continues, things have gotten messy between the estranged spouses.

Abasolo nabbed a major win earlier this month when a judge ordered Lindsay to pay him over $13,200 a month in temporary spousal support. Court documents also revealed that Lindsay had to pay $15,000 in attorney’s fees and $5,000 for forensic expert expenses.

The former couple, who met and got engaged on The Bachelorette in 2017, did not sign a prenup before their 2019 nuptials.

“The place I’m in now financially … is totally different than when I got married. We were more level, and I wasn’t living in California,” Lindsay explained on the “Hidden Gems With Natasha Parker” podcast last month. “We weren’t on the same page with prenups, and I didn’t want it to be a bigger issue. So, we didn’t have one. Hindsight is 20/20, I would have done it [now].”