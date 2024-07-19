Bryan Abasolo was able to make clear and rational decisions in his ongoing divorce from Rachel Lindsay with the help of a life coach.

“When I first met my divorce coach last year, I was emotionally and psychologically beaten down,” Abasolo, 44, wrote via Instagram Story on Thursday, July 18. “I needed an objective opinion and guidance to make a huge decision.”

The Bachelorette alum filed for divorce from Lindsay, 39, in January after four years of marriage, seeking spousal support.

“I credit @renesance_man, who I now call a friend for helping me face the PR tricks and gaslighting I was warned was coming,” Abasolo wrote on Thursday, without explicating saying he was gaslit by Lindsay. “I’m thankful. If thinking of separating, find a divorce coach so you don’t make a decision by reaction, but through clarity.”

Coach Rene Garcia detailed his work with Abasolo in a Thursday Instagram post via his practice’s page.

“Bryan faced a tough decision as he had had enough of chasing, as he calls it ‘a constantly moving goal post’ and he expressed ‘tolerating disingenuous’ behavior,” Garcia captioned his post. “The fear of gaslighting, media-fed attacks on his character and bullying had been an excuse thus delaying taking action. I’m happy to have been chosen to help him get clarity, be sure of his decision and know what to expect.”

The divorce consultant further noted that Abasolo has since “stayed committed to his personal development and the growth of his practice.”

Abasolo and Lindsay got engaged on season 13 of The Bachelorette, ultimately tying the knot two years later in 2019. During their marriage, the now-exes often kept their bicoastal relationship private until they decided to separate.

“I think I read this somewhere, I’m not sure, but by the time women decide they want a divorce, they’re done [and] I was done,” Lindsay said in a YouTube interview with Scott Evans earlier this month. “Doesn’t mean it wasn’t hard or a re-adjustment. It’s still a struggle daily, but emotionally, I felt I was very sure this was what I wanted to do.”

Despite being at peace with her breakup decision, Lindsay and Abasolo battled over the court’s ability to award the chiropractor with spousal support. He claimed in court documents that he cannot afford to live to the same means on his own. Lindsay rebuffed his claims in her own motion, citing that as a married couple, they did not have a “glamorous” Hollywood life.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this week that a judge ordered Lindsay, a former lawyer, to pay Abasolo a monthly sum of $13, 257 in temporary spousal support. She must also pay $15,000 for his attorney fees and $5,000 for forensic expert expenses within the next 60 days. The judge has not ruled whether Lindsay will be required to make retroactive spousal support payments to Abasolo.