Rachel Lindsay claimed that she “wanted” a prenuptial agreement with estranged husband Bryan Abasolo but the pair couldn’t agree on the logistics.

“The reason I didn’t [get a prenup] is because the place I’m in now financially … is totally different than when I got married,” Lindsay, 39, said on the Thursday, June 9, episode of the “Hidden Gems With Natasha Parker” podcast. “We were more level and I wasn’t living in California.”

Lindsay explained that when she and Abasolo, now 44, got married in 2019 it was a “different time” for both of them. (Before meeting on The Bachelorette, Abasolo was a chiropractor based in Miami while Lindsay was an attorney in Texas.)

“We weren’t on the same page with prenups and I didn’t want it to be a bigger issue,” she admitted. “So we didn’t have one. Hindsight is 20/20, I would have done it [now].”

Looking back on it now amid her and Abasolo’s divorce, she encouraged everyone who plans on getting married in the future to get one so they can protect themselves in the future.

“Everybody should have a prenup,” she said on Thursday. “I could have never predicted that in 2024 that I would be getting a divorce. You just never know what life is gonna throw at you or what’s going to happen.”

Lindsay said it’s not “unsexy” to get a prenup nor does it mean you’re “planning for divorce” — it’s just a “smart” move.

Abasolo and Lindsay met during season 13 of The Bachelorette which aired 2017. They walked down the aisle two years later. Us Weekly confirmed Abasolo filed for divorce from Lindsay in January after four years of marriage. The exes were one of Bachelor Nation’s success stories and despite their breakup, Lindsay still sees her and Abasolo’s love story as a positive one.

“I came off The Bachelorette, I had a successful relationship. Everybody loved that it was successful and now it’s not,” she recalled on Thursday. “ It doesn’t mean that it wasn’t at times, it just didn’t end that way — it didn’t have a happy ending. So I think people will look at me in a different way because it didn’t work.

Lindsay added that while she and Abasolo are no longer together she still believes her divorce is part of her “happy ending.”

“I’m doing what’s best for me and with divorce even if it’s mutual there’s a bit of a selfish decision in it but I’m doing what’s best for me and that’s a happy ending,” she said. “Right now as I’m going through it. No, it’s not happy, it’s messy — unnecessarily messy — but when I get through it I’m gonna have to rebuild, I’m gonna have to restructure but it’s a happy ending because it’s what I want.”

Lindsay and Abasolo are in the midst of their divorce battle. According to court documents obtained by Us in May, Abasolo requested emergency spousal support and for Lindsay to cover at least $75,000 in legal fees. He claimed in the docs that was using their marital funds to pay for her own legal fees but refused to let him access the money.

Later that month, Lindsay claimed in an additional court filing that she was paying the majority of the expenses while living under the same roof as Abasolo.