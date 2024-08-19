Former Bachelorette Rachel Recchia is on the mend after being sick for months — and had a message for her haters.

During a Sunday, August 18, Q&A on Recchia’s Instagram Story, a fan wrote, “Your comments make me sick. I hope you know how loved and beautiful you are.”

In response, Recchia, 28, shared a screenshot of several remarks she’s received regarding her physical appearance.

“I always liked that she was gorgeous but more ‘normal’ with healthy curves. She doesn’t look healthy here anymore,” one user wrote, while another added, “Wow what change!!! Why??? You were so pretty before!!”

Related: Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Leads: Where Are They Now? While some roses stand the test of time, others wilt before the Neil Lane engagement ring can be resized. The Bachelor premiered on ABC in March 2002 with Alex Michel dubbed the world’s most eligible Bachelor. More than 20 women competed for his heart and one of the most successful reality TV franchises was born. […]

Recchia then shared a message for her trolls, noting she has been “extremely sick” since May. “I was in the hospital for a bad kidney infection that spread into my back muscles,” she wrote. “I was on antibiotics through a picc line for over a month.”

Recchia noted that the antibiotics made her “so tired and nauseous” which led to “the weight loss everyone has been commenting on.” She added, “I am aware I look ‘sick’ because I was sick.”

She concluded, “Please be mindful, I love you all.”

In another Instagram Story upload on Sunday, Recchia shared a pic of her arm while responding to a fan asking whether she got her picc line removed.

Related: Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years Trista Sutter, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars have opened up about their unexpected illnesses and injuries — read more

“I just got it out,” she wrote. “I’ve been sick since before the beginning of the summer and it’s such a relief to be off medication!!!”

Recchia, who’s been candid about undergoing a breast reduction surgery and wanting a second one, noted that she’s had to “push the surgery since I’ve been so sick.” Despite the delay, Recchia added that she’s heading to the doctor on Tuesday, August 20.

“I’m so excited and will keep you all updated!!!” she wrote.

Recchia previously underwent breast reduction surgery in March 2023 and quickly noticed a change in her confidence.

“It’s only been a few weeks, but I already feel like a new me. … I’ve always been insecure — and I’m not anymore,” she wrote for Today in April 2023. “Who knows? Maybe my newfound confidence will translate into my dating life. But for now, I’m just super excited to be the same me, but more comfortable.”

Bachelor Nation met Recchia when she vied for the affection of Clayton Echard on The Bachelor season 26. After her stint on the series, Recchia and Gabby Windey were named as co-leads for The Bachelorette season 19, where Recchia got engaged to Tino Franco. After the show wrapped, Franco confessed to kissing someone else, and the twosome called off their engagement.