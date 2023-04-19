Getting candid. In a personal essay, Rachel Recchia opened up about the journey that led to her breast reduction.

“I made my first appointment to find out more about breast reduction surgery when I was 17 years old. Ten years and a Bachelorette starring role later, at the age of 27, I finally did it,” Recchia, 27, penned for Today on Tuesday, April 18. “The morning of the surgery, I was totally calm. I was ready. I had waited years for this. And the moment I opened my eyes and got off the table, I knew my life had changed — for the better. My body felt different. Lighter. For the first time in over a decade, I didn’t have back pain (and I haven’t since).”

Before her producer last month, the Bachelor Nation star recalled how issues with her body affected her through the years.

“One day, I had a flat chest. Then, I woke up, and my boobs were bigger than everyone else’s. The word that I can use to describe having large breasts, for me, is … uncomfortable. From the start, I could tell my triple Ds weren’t fitting my frame or lifestyle, and it never got better,” she continued. “My chest was never something I wanted to show off. As a teenager, I didn’t want to be sexualized more than I already was.”

For the ABC personality, there was a “discomfort” that came with joining The Bachelor franchise. (Recchia appeared as a contestant on The Bachelor season 26 before starring alongside Gabby Windey in season 19 of The Bachelorette.)

“When you’re dating 32 guys at the same time, self-confidence is a must … and sometimes it felt hard to shine while wearing clothes that decidedly weren’t me. Stylist Cary Fetman and I joked that I was giving ‘mother of the bride’ during the rose ceremonies in my high-neck gowns. He’s great and was so patient with helping me feel the best I could.” she shared. “When the episodes played back and people made the same jokes online, it didn’t seem so funny anymore. Throughout the process, I was reminded that my life didn’t have to be this way. The other women on the show didn’t have the same problems with their chest that I did.”

The Florida native, who was briefly engaged to Tino Franco, said her time on TV made her interest in the procedure feel “more urgent.”

“Being able to get this life-altering surgery was a privilege,” she wrote. “I decided to post about my journey on social media because, growing up, I never heard anyone talk about this procedure, and I felt so defeated by my body. Still, I was scared to hit post, thinking people would drag me for getting work done.”

Recchia added: “I’ve always been transparent about the other cosmetic work I’ve done, like fillers and Botox. This is no different. I’m supportive of women who want to change something to make themselves happy, even if it is only aesthetic. If it improves your life and well-being and happiness, I’m 100 percent behind that.”

The TV personality offered a message to the people that relate to her experience, writing, “It’s only been a few weeks, but I already feel like a new me. … I’ve always been insecure — and I’m not anymore. Who knows? Maybe my newfound confidence will translate into my dating life. But for now, I’m just super excited to be the same me, but more comfortable.”