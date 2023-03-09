On the mend! Rachel Recchia underwent breast reduction surgery on Tuesday, March 7, and is now offering an update on her recovery.

“I did it!! [Thank god] for @genevieveparisi R.N.,” the former Bachelorette, 27, captioned a TikTok video of pre-operative footage on Wednesday, March 8, naming fellow Bachelor alum and her roommate, Genevieve Parisi.

In her video, Recchia shared footage of herself at the medical facility — with her 27-year-old pal by her side — before and after the procedure. After the two women returned home to their shared Los Angeles apartment, the pilot shared an update in the post comments.

“I am doing well, thank you so much,” Recchia explained. “I’m doing better than I thought I would.”

As seen in the TikTok clip, Parisi answered to a bell whenever her friend needed assistance. “Everyone needs a friend like Gen,” fellow Bachelor Nation alum Abigail Heringer commented on Wednesday. “Hope you have a smooth recovery! 💚.”

The Bachelor season 26 finalist previously revealed her intentions to go under the knife in a candid TikTok video last month.

“I truly think that the surgery is going to absolutely change my life,” Recchia, who led The Bachelorette season 19 alongside Gabby Windey, explained in her social media upload in February. “Not only in the way that I’m able to exercise and not have pain, but every woman I’ve met who’s gotten the surgery has said it’s absolutely changed their life.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

She added at the time: “This is a huge deal for me. I’m really excited but I’m super, super nervous. … I started looking into it at 17 — just now getting it at 26 but wish I did it at 17. I always support anyone doing what makes them happy or improves their quality of life 💕.”

Amid Recchia’s recovery, Parisi has been open about how she’s supporting her friend.

“Rach is doing well after her surgery, just resting up and being the most low-maintenance patient ever,” the Bachelor in Paradise season 8 alum wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, which was Recchia’s 27th birthday. “She purposely scheduled surgery yesterday so she physically couldn’t celebrate today so here we are.”

Parisi’s message also served as a birthday tribute to her “Pisces princess” Recchia, which the birthday girl reposted onto her Instagram Story.

“I’m 27 years old, I’ve [sic] no money and no prospects. I’m already a burden to my parents and I’m frightened,” the flight instructor captioned her post, quoting Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice.