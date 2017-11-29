Rachel Zoe Hosted a Chic Holiday Supper to Celebrate Style

Celebs were out and about this week — from Reese Witherspoon enjoying Breakfast at Tiffany’s, to Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham holding hands on a date night, to Trey Songz partying for his birthday! Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Rachel Zoe gathered her friends to celebrate the launch of her Winter Box of Style at Chateau Marmont in L.A.

— Reese Witherspoon celebrated the holidays with breakfast at Tiffany & Co. at the brand’s new Blue Box Cafe at the Fifth Avenue flagship store in NYC.

— January Jones rocked a bohemian tunic dress by Anine Bing to celebrate Thanksgiving in L.A.

— Celebrity chef David Burke attended the Peruvian culinary fundraiser Tour Paraqay with Chef Jose Luis Chavez at Bagatelle NYC.

— Adriana Lima prepped her flawless skin for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway.

— Gucci hosted a private dinner to celebrate the release of Petra Collins’ book, Coming of Age, in NYC.

— Emma Heming Willis showed her love for her Equipt4u Bag on her Instagram story.

— Charlotte McKinney and Catt Sadler attended the unveiling of Chris Bangle and CHTC’s new auto project, REDS, produced by Blend in L.A.

— Brody Jenner celebrated the reveal of the Corvette ZR1, Chevrolet’s fastest, most powerful Corvette ever, in L.A.

— Abby Elliott posed with her Swiffer WetJet while promoting her Art of Adulting videos that demonstrate how anyone can overcome the most overwhelming adulting tasks with Swiffer in NYC.

— Trey Songz celebrated his 33rd birthday at Miami Beach’s Rockwell nightclub, where Flo Rida sent a magnum bottle of 1942 tequila and champagne to his table in celebration.

— Cynthia Rowley greeted guests at the The National Football League and the Fashion Institute of Technology showcase in NYC.

— Alec Baldwin, his wife, Hilaria, and daughter Carmen, checked out of The Charles Hotel after having breakfast at the hotel’s Henrietta’s Table restaurant in Boston.

— Wendy Williams and her husband Kevin Hunter danced with kids at the Hunter Foundation annual holiday dinner at Bowlmore Lanes in Times Square.

— Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham looked adorable together at the FN Achievement Awards in NYC.

— Blac Chyna used her Body Blendz to get her skin fit and glowing in L.A.

— Vic Mensa performed for a packed crowd at 1OAK NYC and sang hits off his debut album, The Autobiography, including his singles “Rollin’ Like A Stoner” and “We Could Be Free.”

— Elvis Duran hung out at the PHD Dream Downtown Hotel in celebration of Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship, Bliss, to set sail in Spring 2018.

— Mika Newton showed off her Zohara Tights on Instagram.

— Tamron Hall and Theresa Caputo spent time at the Monkey Bar for the Discovery Communications holiday party in NYC.

