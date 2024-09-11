Rachel Zoe Shares Support from ‘Angel Friends’ Amid Rodger Berman Divorce

Rachel Zoe is getting by with a little help from her friends.

The celebrity stylist, 53, shared the outpouring of support she’s received from her “angel friends” via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 10, after announcing her divorce from Rodger Berman.

Zoe shared videos and photos of flowers sent to her by pals including Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy and his wife, Serena. “I’m surrounded by angel friends,” she wrote over a video showing an array of flowers in pinks and purples.

“Angel friends continued 💕🥺🙏,” Zoe wrote over another video of an arrangement of light pink roses.

In another Instagram Story, Zoe also shared some “statement earrings” she received from jewelry designer Susana Vega, posting a photo of a pair of gold earrings and a pair of silver earrings.

Zoe announced her divorce from Berman via Instagram on Monday, September 9.

“After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage,” Zoe wrote in a statement. “We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together.”

She continued, “Our number one priority has been and will always be our children. We are committed to coparent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share. We ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this new chapter.”

The statement was signed, “With love and gratitude — Rachel & Rodger.”

Zoe and Berman, 55, met in 1991 when they were both attending George Washington University. They tied the knot in 1998 and went on to welcome sons Skyler, 13, and Kaius, 11.

Fans have watched Zoe and Berman’s relationship on TV over the years, both on the Bravo series The Rachel Zoe Project, which aired from 2007 to 2013, and on Lifetime’s Fashionably Late With Rachel Zoe, which ran for one season in 2015. Berman is also the cofounder and co-CEO of Rachel Zoe Inc.

Berman last appeared on Zoe’s Instagram page in June when she wished him a happy Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day to our ❤️@rbermanus one of the best to ever do it. Our boys are the luckiest and we are so grateful for you,” Zoe captioned an Instagram photo of Berman and their sons.