Rapper 21 Savage has been arrested by U.S. immigration officials for overstaying his visa and faces deportation.

TMZ reports that the 26-year-old was picked up by ICE officers early on Sunday, February 3.

Amber Rose’s former boyfriend claimed to have been born in Atlanta but is actually from the U.K. and has overstayed his visa, according to ICE.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested unlawfully present United Kingdom national Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph AKA ‘21 Savage’ during a targeted operation with federal and local law enforcement partners early Sunday in metro Atlanta,” ICE said in a statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Mr. Abraham-Joseph was taken into ICE custody as he is unlawfully present in the U.S. and also a convicted felon.”

“Mr. Abraham-Joseph initially entered the U.S. legally in July 2005, but subsequently failed to depart under the terms of his nonimmigrant visa and he became unlawfully present in the U.S. when his visa expired in July 2006. In addition to being in violation of federal immigration law, Mr. Abraham-Joseph was convicted on felony drug charges in October 2014 in Fulton County, Georgia.,” the statement continued. “Mr. Abraham-Joseph is presently in ICE custody in Georgia and has been placed into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts. ICE will now await the outcome of his case before a federal immigration judge to determine future actions.”

The “X” rapper’s attorney, Dina LaPolt, told TMZ that his legal team is “working diligently to get Mr. Abraham-Joseph out of detention while we work with authorities to clear up any misunderstanding. Mr. Abraham-Joseph is a role model to the young people in the country — especially in Atlanta, Georgia and is actively working in the community leading programs to help underprivileged youths in financial literacy.”

21 Savage, who performed in Atlanta on Thursday, January 31, at the Super Bowl Music Fest, donated free school supplies to more than 2,500 DeKalb County, Georgia, school students last fall, according to WSB-TV.

