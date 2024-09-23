Rapper Soulja Boy has some choice words for Sean “Diddy” Combs following the music mogul’s recent arrest.

“If Diddy ever tried me like any of these gay rappers I would have killed his bitch ass,” Soulja Boy, 34, shared via X on Saturday, September 21. The social media post appeared to be in reference to Diddy’s arrest and the “Freak Offs” details in the 14-page indictment laying out his alleged wrongdoings.

Diddy, 54, was taken into custody in New York on September 16. Video footage of Diddy’s arrest was released days later. A clip published by TMZ on September 20 showed him walking into the Park Hyatt New York Hotel in midtown Manhattan with others before getting stopped by authorities. The video cut to him being led to elevators in handcuffs before getting walked out of the back of the hotel.

The indictment released following the rapper’s arrest alleged that he “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him” for a number of years. Diddy has since been charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy entered a plea of not guilty for all the charges when facing a New York judge on September 17. He was denied bail and will remain in custody pending trial.

“He’s innocent. I believe he’s innocent. I believe he’s innocent of the charges,” Diddy’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said during an interview on CNN’s The Source With Kaitlan Collins that same day. “He is going to go to trial. And I believe he’s going to win.”

In the days that have followed, stars other than Soulja Boy (whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way) have spoken out about Diddy’s arrest.

Longtime friend Ray J broke his silence on September 20.

“We’ve all been around him, at least in my era, and have looked up to him,” he said during an appearance on NewsNation’s Cuomo. “And this situation is super unfortunate, but it’s important to learn a lesson right now and ensure the next generation understands how to move differently with transparency and integrity.”

Ray J continued to say that the accusations were “hurtful” and “confusing” to people who knew Diddy.

“We’ve never seen the stuff that’s being said and the stuff that people are finding out, like, I’ve never been in rooms that people are talking about, and I never knew they existed,” the fellow musician continued. “And a lot of people in the industry can agree with me on that sense.”

Ray J went on to say that the public should use Diddy’s arrest as “a moment to reflect, not to criticize” and attempted to move forward.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).