Rapper Ray J has broken his silence after longtime pal Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested for sex trafficking and racketeering.

“We’ve all been around him, at least in my era, and have looked up to him,” Ray J, 43, said during the Friday, September 20, episode of NewsNation’s Cuomo. “And this situation is super unfortunate, but it’s important to learn a lesson right now and ensure the next generation understands how to move differently with transparency and integrity.”

Diddy, 54, was arrested on Monday, September 16, on charges pertaining to sex trafficking and racketeering. While the music mogul denied all claims, he was denied bail and was remanded to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York until his trial.

According to Ray J, the accusations against Diddy are “hurtful” and “confusing” to those who knew and admired him. (A 14-page indictment alleged that Diddy “abused and coerced women and others around him” for decades.)

“We’ve never seen the stuff that’s being said and the stuff that people are finding out, like, I’ve never been in rooms that people are talking about, and I never knew they existed,” Ray J said on Friday. “And a lot of people in the industry can agree with me on that sense.”

He continued, “We just need to use it as a moment to reflect, not to criticize, but find a better way to move forward as leaders, individuals in this culture that we’re in right now.” (Us Weekly reached out to Ray J for further comment.)

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His lawyer issued a statement earlier this week, claiming the investigation is part of an “unjust prosecution.”

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo told Us Weekly in a statement. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community.”

Agnifilo added, “He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).