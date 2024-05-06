Raven-Symoné spoke out in defense of her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday amid online harassment.

“I’m here with Miranda, my wife, to tell you to stop it in the comments,” Symoné, 38, said in a video shared via TikTok on Thursday, May 2. “And stop with the death threats in her DMs. It is disrespectful to her, and in turn, disrespectful to me. Stop it.”

Symoné appeared in the video alongside Pearman-Maday, 37, who had her own response to the backlash. “It’s really become wild. I hope to clear the air right now and let you all know that I never have once said that I did not know who Raven was,” Pearman-Maday said on Thursday. “I only ever said that I did not grow up watching That’s So Raven.”

She continued, “I did not watch her as a child, but since getting married and meeting her in 2015, I have seen the majority of her work. I have also been at a lot of this work. So I mean, backstage at The View, 25 Words or Less, the list goes on and on. I love That’s So Raven, I think she should have won all the Emmys.”

@ravensymone Please stop with the death threats and miss information about @miranda v. pm. Its grown to a place that is completely disrespectful and out of control. Haters will hate and by all means do you boo boo HOWEVER do not spread lies and threaten my wife, marriage, or her character. I chose her and all of her…. Stop. ♬ original sound – ravensymone

Pearman-Maday further praised her “endlessly talented” wife, adding, “She also isn’t just Raven-Symoné to me. You guys must try and open your minds a little bit and understand there is more behind people that are celebrities. There is real life here. And that’s why we’re feeling inclined to address this because I’m receiving so much hate for something that is really just a big spiral of internet misinformation.”

Related: Raven-Symone and Miranda Pearman-Maday's Relationship Timeline Wives for the rest of their lives! Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday started letting fans see more of their relationship once they got married. The two never addressed their relationship publicly until they walked down the aisle in June 2020. Symoné also didn’t come out as a lesbian until she took a break from Hollywood to […]

Symoné concluded the message by saying, “And for all the blue checks out there acting like trolls, sit down.”

Pearman-Maday has been the target of death threats and online harassment since the couple appeared on an April episode of the “Bottoms Up With Fannita” podcast. During the episode, Pearman-Maday said, “The fact that I didn’t watch [That’s So Raven] was something that Raven appreciated.”

She said at the time, “The internet is mad at me for it,” but added that she was “a little too old” for the Disney series at the time it was airing.

Related: Disney Channel Original Movie Leading Ladies: Where Are They Now? There are so many stars that have appeared in Disney Channel Original Movies over the years — but what happened to some of the network’s biggest leading ladies? Us has the full rundown about what your favorite teen idols are up to now. From Halloweentown’s Kimberly J. Brown and Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century’s […]

(That’s So Raven starred Symoné as the titular character and aired on Disney Channel from 2003 to 2007. She reprised the role in the spinoff Raven’s Home from 2017 to 2023.)

Symoné and Pearman-Maday tied the knot in June 2020 in a surprise wedding ceremony after five years together. “I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,” the former cohost of The View wrote via Instagram at the time. “I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a–hole!!!”