The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Katie Rost was an eyewitness to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Miami home getting raided by Homeland Security on Monday, March 25.

“From my apartment, we watched choppers come and raid Diddy’s house, what a show of force. It was a humbling moment. Not a joke,” the former Bravo star, 43, wrote via X on Tuesday, March 26, alongside a mirror selfie of herself wearing a yellow bikini, sun hat and flip flops.

She added a comment in the thread, “And I’m not joking. We actually watched it. Not on TV, they came in like it’s Kuwait in the ‘90s. All resources used.”

Rost shared a video from her apartment pool to talk more about the situation after commenters accused her of “over-exaggerating” the situation.

“I’m going to break it down for you,” she said before showing her close proximity to “star island,” where Diddy, 54, has a residence. “We watched them coming in like gangbusters, dude, from the sky. It was like [helicopter noise] from every direction. I’m serious. I actually watched the whole thing, I should have taped it. I went to school for journalism, so I should know better. I was just so mesmerized.”

On March 25, Homeland Security and local law enforcement raided Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners,” Homeland Security told Us Weekly in a statement shortly after the raids happened. “We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

Diddy’s lawyer, Aaron Dyer, responded to the situation in a statement on March 26.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated,” Dyer told The Hollywood Reporter. “Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.”

Dyer’s statement continued, “This unprecedented ambush – paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence – leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

The raids on Diddy’s homes come months after his ex-girlfriend Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura), whom he dated from 2007 to 2018, accused him of rape and repeated sexual abuse during their decade-long relationship. The pair announced that they reached a settlement one day after Ventura’s bombshell lawsuit made headlines in December 2023.

After the raids, Ventura told Us Weekly via her attorney she hopes her ex is held “responsible” for his actions.

“We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law,” attorney Douglas Wigdor told Us. “Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”

Since Ventura’s lawsuit, multiple people have come forward also accusing Diddy of sexual assault, which he has denied. It is unclear if there is a connection between their allegations and the raids on Diddy’s homes.