Real Housewives of Orange County star Alexa Curtin was arrested for drug possession on January 5, Us Weekly confirms.

The reality star, 26, was taken into custody by the Irvine Police Department on two counts, one for possession of a controlled substance and an unlawful substance, according to documents obtained by Us. She spent one night at the Orange County Jail and was released on January 6 after posting bond.

Curtin was charged with two misdemeanor drug charges on January 8 and is set to appear in court in March.

This is not the Bravo personality’s first run-in with the law. In October 2018, a judge issued an arrest warrant for Curtin after she failed to appear in court hearings related to three separate criminal cases.

Alexa, the daughter of RHOC alums Lynne and Frank Curtin, was previously arrested in August 2018 for drug-related warrants and spent four days in jail. She was also arrested in June 2017 on a DUI charge and charged in April 2018. The actress also spent time behind bars in February 2018 for possession of paraphernalia from committing petty theft, allegedly smoking heroin and keying her boyfriend’s car.

Alexa and her sister, Raquel, 29, appeared on the fourth and fifth seasons of RHOC alongside their parents. Lynne, 63, filed for divorce in December 2012 after 22 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

“I love Frank, but it was time to go out on my own,” the jewelry designer told Radar Online at the time. “Who knows what the future holds, but I’m looking forward to doing the things that I want to do.”

Meanwhile, Frank told the Orange County Register, “I’m not a willing participant in this. It hurts to even think about it or talk about it. Call me old-fashioned, but I take my vows very seriously.”

A judge threw out the couple’s divorce case in January 2018, according to Radar Online.

Us Weekly has reached out to Alexa for comment.

