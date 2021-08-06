Stay home! Reba McEntire is hoping fans will follow her advice and practice social distancing after revealing she and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, caught coronavirus despite both getting vaccinated.

“I just want to say one thing: this has been a hard year and it’s getting rougher again,” the singer, 66, said during a recent TikTok video. “You guys, please stay safe. Wear your mask. Do what you have to do. Stay home.”

She continued, “It’s not fun to get this. I did get it. Rex and I got it and it’s not fun. You don’t feel good. We were both vaccinated and we still got it, so stay safe, stay home and be protected the best you can.”

The Reba alum confirmed her relationship with the former CSI: Miami star, 64, on her “Living & Learning” podcast in October 2020.

“We’ve been talking during the pandemic. We had dinner with Rex, was it in January? And then February on, it was the COVID pandemic,” the actress said at the time. “We were talking, texting [and using] FaceTime — and that’s a really good way to get to know people. … It’s good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what’s going on. Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories. Him being an actor, me being an actress. He’s very into my music, I’m very into his career. It’s just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny, very smart and is interested in me too.”

During her livestream video this month, McEntire shared her hopes for the future whenever the coronavirus pandemic ends.

“I have no idea what plans for next year are. You know, the COVID thing has really hit hard and spikes are going everywhere right now … and it’s all over the country — this new variant,” the country star shared. “We have plans right now to go back on tour in January, February and March. We have plans with being with Brooks & Dunn at Caesars in December — the first two weeks, almost three weeks of December — but we don’t know if that’s going to go. We’re just gonna move forward, keep praying that everybody stays safe and healthy, and wear your mask and just be safe.”