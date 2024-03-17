Reba McEntire Denies Calling Taylor Swift an Entitled Little Brat

Reba McEntire has nothing but love for Taylor Swift, despite recent reports to the contrary.

“Please don’t believe everything you see on the Internet. I did not say this,” McEntire, 68, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, March 16, referring to a false quote tied to Super Bowl LVIII. “Taylor is a wonderful artist, strong role model and has done so much good for so many people and the music industry.”

Facebook account America Loves Liberty had quoted McEntire as saying, “I let [Taylor] have it afterward. She’s an entitled little brat,” in reference to Swift’s alleged reaction to McEntire’s Super Bowl performance.

McEntire performed the national anthem at the big game in February, which took place in Las Vegas. Swift, 34, had attended the game to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. (The Chiefs ultimately beat the San Francisco 49ers to clinch their second consecutive Lombardi Trophy.)

Related: ‘Reba’ Cast: Where Are They Now? She’s a survivor! Reba McEntire proved she is more than just a country superstar when she led her own TV show — appropriately called Reba. The sitcom ran for six seasons from October 2001 to February 2007. McEntire starred as a single mother raising her three children — played by JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Scarlett Pomers […]

According to the America Loves Liberty post, McEntire was allegedly “disappointed” that Swift was laughing and drinking throughout the Super Bowl. The social media note further claimed that McEntire thought Swift had made “a mockery” of the NFL championship.

Not only did McEntire set the record straight, but so did her celebrity friends.

“They spelled your name McIntire. So made up story AND a lazy proofreader! 😂,” her Reba costar Melissa Peterman wrote via Instagram comment, referring to the Facebook post misspelling the country singer’s last name.

Actress Alicia Witt, for her part, added: “Good gracious. As though you would have ever said such a thing 🙄.”

McEntire, in fact, has been a vocal supporter of Swift’s career for many years.

Related: Reba McEntire and Rex Linn’s Relationship Timeline Reba McEntire and Rex Linn first crossed paths 30 years before they started dating. McEntire met the actor while shooting 1991’s The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw but didn’t pursue a romance until January 2020. “We’ve kept in contact with each other over the years, and we both know the same people, so […]

“Let me just tell you, I am Taylor Swift’s biggest fan,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2015. “I think she is a great role model, I think she’s smart as a tack, and I think she is absolutely beautiful. She carries herself so well, says the right thing at the right time, she’s just amazing.”

McEntire also approves of Swift’s romance with Kelce, 34.

“Oh, my gosh, I am so mad at her because I had a crush on him,” she joked during an October 2023 appearance on Today. “Now I can’t have a crush anymore because he’s dating her.”

McEntire noted at the time that she and boyfriend Rex Linn would frequently watch Chiefs games to cheer on Kelce.

“We were watching him play because I love the Chiefs and I love Patrick [Mahomes, the team’s quarterback], and I’d say, ‘Oh, he’s so cute,’” McEntire recalled.