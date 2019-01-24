Talk about some Mission: Impossible-level secrecy! Rebecca Ferguson revealed that she married her partner, Rory, over the holidays.

The Mission: Impossible – Fallout actress, 35, spilled the beans when asked how she celebrated having three weeks off for Christmas. “Played a lot of games, got married,” she told Extra during a Wednesday, January 23, interview.

Ferguson admitted that it means “nothing” to be officially married compared to the pair’s pre-wedding relationship standing. “I just think we both wanted to step over all thresholds,” she explained. “I’m not very religious. I believe in love. … It was more for us and our family.”

She went on to detail the low-key nuptials. “We rented a cottage. It was our friends and family,” she recalled. “Wellington boots and big woolly socks and big ruggy jumpers. Games, snooker, table tennis.” (Snooker is a cue sport similar to pool.)

The Life star chose to forego a traditional wedding dress for a style she can sport again. “I wore a beautiful wedding skirt that I can shorten off, get some pockets in, and I’ll use it in Greece for the summer,” she said.

Ferguson and Rory — whose last name the actress has never shared publicly — have a daughter, whom they welcomed in 2018. She is also the mother of 11-year-old son Isaac with ex-boyfriend Ludwig Hallberg.

The Greatest Showman actress’ son played a special role in the ceremony, giving the bride and groom their wedding rings, while their daughter slept her way through the proceedings.

One thing has definitely changed since the wedding. The newlyweds have a cute new habit: “What’s fun is we keep on saying, ‘Hey, hubby,’ ‘Hey, wifey.’”

