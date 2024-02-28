Rebecca Ferguson is slamming her “absolute idiot” of a past costar without naming names.

While promoting Dune: Part Two, Ferguson, 40, appeared on the “Reign With Josh Smith” podcast and was asked about her “proudest” moment speaking out.

“This human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out,” she recalled during the episode, which was released on Tuesday, February 27. “And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at.”

Ferguson went on to say that her costar was “No. 1 on a call sheet,” so no one came to her defense.

“I would cry walking off set,” she continued, explaining that the actor would say things along the lines of, “You call yourself an actor?” and “This is what I have to work with?” in front of the cast and crew.

“I remember the next day I walked on, and I said, ‘You get off my set,’” Ferguson continued. “I remember being so scared and I looked at this person and I said, ‘You can eff off. I’m gonna work towards a tennis ball. I never want to see you again.’”

When the producers said that the person had to be on set, Ferguson doubled down and acted to the back of their head.

“From that moment, I have never let myself get to a point when I’ve got home and gone, ‘Why did that happen?’” she concluded.

After the podcast clip went viral, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was quick to come to Ferguson’s defense. (Johnson and Ferguson both starred in 2014’s Hercules.)

“Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bulls–t. Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set,” Johnson, 51, shared via X on Wednesday, February 28. “I love that woman. I’d like to find out who did this.”

Fans on X have started to speculate about who Ferguson was referring to, with some throwing out Tom Cruise’s name as a possibility. However, Ferguson has previously praised her experience working with Cruise, 61, in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Mission: Impossible – Fallout and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

“He expects the best of everyone. That’s probably the one thing I’ve really taken with me. If you can’t deliver, that’s fine, you always look for other solutions,” Ferguson told Radio Times in December 2023. “But he’s the first one on set and the last one out. If you ask that everyone be their best selves, you need to deliver that for yourself. And he does.”