Celebs were out and about this week — Angelina Jolie gave a lecture in London and Val Chmerkovskiy roasted up some chicken and Travis Scott kicked it with Fetty Wap. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Nikki Reed lit up while showing baby photos of new baby Bodhi to Zelda Williams on the red carpet at a CDGA dinner hosted by Harper’s BAZAAR, the CDG and THE OUTNET.COM in Los Angeles.

— Travis Scott hung out at Fetty Wap’s table at sbe’s Nightingale Greystone Sundays party in partnership with MADE Nightlife in L.A.

— Liam Payne looked lovingly at Cheryl Cole while arriving to the 2018 Brit Awards at The O2 Arena in London.

— Angelina Jolie gave a lecture as visiting professor at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

—Ludacris wore the white Starter All-Star jacket during “The Boogie” event at NBA All-Star weekend

— Scottie Pippen arrived hand-in-hand with wife, Larsa Pippen at Tequila Avion’s NBA All-Star After Party.

— Val Chmerkovskiy and award-winning chef and Project Foodie‘ co-founder, Daniel Holzma, prepared Royal Roast Chicken with the help of Project Foodie, a video-driven app that demonstrates a dish, from prep to finish.

— Whitney Port joined in on the celebration at Nashville hot spot 5th & Taylor where she passed the torch to the reality cast of the show Music City.

— Brittany Snow, and Jordana Brewster celebrated National Margarita Day by mixing up an Original Margarita with Cointreau at their celebration.

— Jessie James Decker wore Motherhood Maternity side panel overalls, at her office in Nashville.

— Ali Larter enjoyed a break by herself and snacks on Del Monte Fruit & Chia cups while working in L.A.

— Scheana Marie stopped By The Kate Mesta Booth at WWDMAGIC in Las Vegas.

