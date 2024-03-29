Rebel Wilson called Channing Tatum touching her boobs a “career highlight” in her new memoir, Rebel Rising, Us Weekly can confirm.

Wilson, 44, and Tatum, 43, worked together on a promo sketch for the 2013 MTV Movie Awards. In the sketch, the two are in a car, being pursued by enemies unknown. With Tatum at the wheel, Wilson tries to position herself and her rocket-launcher so she can fire at whomever is chasing them. Naturally, that means climbing on top of Tatum for a truly NSFW vantage point.

According to Wilson, the apparently incidental touching was actually planned. Wilson revealed as much when discussing her movie posters and memorabilia. In it, she has a photo of her and Tatum working on the spoof action thriller spot.

“The picture of me working with Channing Tatum in an MTV promo sketch [right before he touched my boobs, which I had craftily written into the script and told him to do if he wanted to … obviously this was a highlight of my career],” she said.

Related: ‘Pitch Perfect’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Pitch Perfect hit theaters in 2012 and became an instant classic — and the cast has since turned out two aca-awesome sequels. The original Bellas — made up of Beca (Anna Kendrick), Aubrey (Anna Camp), Chloe (Brittany Snow), Fat Amy (Rebel Wilson) and more — cemented their place in viewers’ hearts early on before adding new […]

The actress was careful to note that she doesn’t keep that photo — and other memorabilia — in her “real house.” It may be unrelatable to some of Us, but Wilson stashes her movie swag in her “office house.”

“My other house is in West Hollywood, and I call it ‘the office house,’” she said. “It stores all my movie posters and memorabilia. I’m not that ‘up myself’ that I have that stuff in my real house. It’s all in my office house.”

It’s one of the funnier anecdotes in a memoir that is making headlines for both its humor and honesty.

Related: Rebel Wilson’s Elegant Style Evolution Through the Years: Photos The total package! Through the years, Rebel Wilson has captivated Us with her comedic roles and elegant style. The actress has become known for her figure-flattering style, which often consists of wrap dresses and waist-cinching gowns. One of her most standout style moments came at the 92nd Academy Awards in February 2020. The Pitch Perfect […]

Wilson revealed earlier this week that there is a chapter in the memoir in which she criticizes Sacha Baron Cohen’s behavior and says that Baron Cohen has hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers ahead of the book’s release.

Wilson and Baron Cohen, 52, worked together on the 2016 film The Brothers Grimsby.

“Thanks so much to everyone who has sent gorgeous messages of support in the last few days and to those who shared with me their stories of this asshole!” Wilson wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 26. “Don’t worry I won’t be bullied or threatened by this guy! And am working behind the scenes to make sure my book comes out!”

A spokesperson for Baron Cohen addressed the issue, telling Us Weekly that Wilson’s allegations are “demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence.”

Rebel Rising will be available on Tuesday, April 2.