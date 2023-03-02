Rebel Wilson’s Elegant Style Evolution Through the Years: Photos 

The total package! Through the years, Rebel Wilson has captivated Us with her comedic roles and elegant style.

The actress has become known for her figure-flattering style, which often consists of wrap dresses and waist-cinching gowns.

One of her most standout style moments came at the 92nd Academy Awards in February 2020. The Pitch Perfect star was a glittering sight in a gold gown made custom by Jason Wu. The floor-length design featured off-the-shoulder straps and gathered material at the bodice that resembled a belt.

Wilson tapped the fashion house again for the Los Angeles premiere of Senior Year in May 2022. She looked glamorous in a glitzy green number that was equipped with sequins and a crisscross neckline. The red carpet moment came after the Bridesmaids actress made headlines for her weight loss journey.

After undergoing a major lifestyle change in early 2020, Wilson lost more than 60 pounds and reached her goal weight of 165 pounds. A source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time that the How to Be Single star was “so proud of her body transformation.”

The insider continued: “Rebel flew past her goal weight and contained to work out after hitting that magic number.” The source explained that the Hustle star had the help of personal trainer Jono Castano and worked out six days a week with “mini at-home workouts,” adding: “Rebel clearly had a mission to lose weight and she did in spades. She feels stronger, more confident.”

Wilson exuded poise in September 2022 at the BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala. For the soirée, she looked pretty in a pink silk dress that featured a subtle slit. She paired the frock with pointed heels and a tweed handbag.

The Cats star also slayed at the 2nd annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in October 2022 — one month before she welcomed her first child, daughter Royce Lillian, via surrogate. That night, Wilson looked timeless in a black velvet garment that featured a plunging neckline with lace detailing. On her feet, the Australia native wore a pair of platform heels.

She showed off her slimmed down figure again at the AACTA Awards in December 2022 in a sleek black gown with crystal-adorned straps.

Keep scrolling to see Wilson’s best fashion moments of all time: