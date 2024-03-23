Rebel Wilson has claimed that she is being harassed by her “asshole” former costar to stop publication of her Rebel Rising memoir.

“I wrote about an asshole in my book. Now, said asshole is trying to threaten me,” Wilson, 44, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, March 22, over a photo of a lilac notepad and a matching pen. “He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers.”

She continued, “He is trying to stop press coming out about my book. But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth. Rebel xoxo.”

Wilson has yet to publicly identify who is allegedly attempting to extort her ahead of her book release next month. She hinted at his identity while promoting her book earlier in March.

Related: Hollywood's Sexual Misconduct Scandals While Hollywood may appear to be all glitz and glam on the surface, the industry has seen its fair share of scandals through the years. The New York Times and the New Yorker first published investigative pieces in 2017 that accused disgruntled movie producer Harvey Weinstein of decades of sexual assault and harassment. Soon after, Weinstein stood trial and was […]

“When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, ‘I have a no assholes policy, meaning I don’t work with assholes.’ I was like, ‘Oh yeah. I mean that sounds sensible, logical.’” she said in a March 15 Instagram video. “Then it really sunk in what they were meaning by that: Older people in the industry.”

She added, “And yeah, now I definitely have a no assholes policy. The chapter on said asshole is Chapter 23 [in my memoir]. That guy was a massive asshole.”

Wilson had previously claimed to witness misconduct among her Hollywood coworkers.

“I’ve been away in a ‘bubble’ of sorts creating new comedy overseas but it’s so hard to hear all these stories relating to sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood,” she wrote via X in a since-deleted post in November 2017, referring to the Me Too

movement. “A male star, in a position of power asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his ass. All whilst his male ‘friends’ tried to film the incident on their iPhones and laughed. I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room.”

Wilson explained that she called her agent “immediately” before her attorney “made a complaint” with the film studio.

“[It was] basically to protect myself that in the event something similar ever occurred I’d be able to walk out of the job and not obligated to return,” she noted via X at the time. “Later I was threatened by one of the star’s representatives to be nice and support the star. I refused. The whole thing was disgusting.”

Related: Rebel Wilson's Transformation Through the Years Her journey, her way! Rebel Wilson has transformed herself since cementing her place as a dynamite presence in the Hollywood film industry. “I took something that was seen as a disadvantage — no one thinks if you’re fat that you’re going to be an actress and everyone’s going to love you — and turned it […]

Wilson did not identify her accuser in the social media post. Three years earlier, she had accused Sacha Baron Cohen of harassment on set of The Brothers Grimsby.

“Sacha is so outrageous. Every day he’s like, ‘Just go naked, it will be funny.’ And I’m, like, ‘No!’” Wilson claimed on Australian radio’s Kyle and Jackie O Show in 2014. “Sacha and I have the same agent in America and I’m like, ‘Sacha, I’m going to call our agent Sharon and tell her how much you are harassing me.’ Every day he’s like, ‘Just go naked, it will be funny. Remember in Borat when I did that naked scene? It was hilarious.’ On the last day, I thought I’d obviously won the argument and he got a body double to do the naked scene.”

According to Wilson, things changed when they got to the final take. “He was like, ‘Rebel can you just stick your finger up my butt?’ And I went, ‘What do you mean Sacha? That’s not in the script,’” Wilson alleged. “And he’s like, ‘Look, I’ll just pull down my pants, you just stick your finger up my butt, it’ll be a really funny bit.’”

Baron Cohen, now 52, never publicly addressed the allegations. Us Weekly reached out for comment.