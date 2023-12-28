Rebel Wilson is opening up about her writing process before releasing her upcoming memoir.

“And, yup, this is how I’m spending my nights of my holidays,” Wilson, 43, said in her Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 27.

In the clip, the Pitch Perfect actress signed the “tip pages” of her memoir by drawing a heart alongside the signature of her first name and adding “xoxo.”

“Just another few thousand to go for the first people that buy the book,” Wilson said, as she panned the camera to show another box filled with unsigned pages.

The book, titled Rebel Rising, is set to be released on April 2, 2024, and Wilson is excited to share her story with her fans.

“You guys, I mean, I can’t wait for you to read this,” she said in another video. “You’re gonna see a whole new side of me. Lots of funny stuff and serious stuff. … Hopefully you guys will love the book as I have liked writing it. Although sometimes it’s been gut-wrenching and emotional.”

She concluded the clip by continuing to sign the pages, saying, “4,000 more to go, let’s go.”

Wilson’s memoir will chronicle her life and success within the industry, as well as her personal ups and downs including weight gain and loss, sexuality and fertility issues, per Simon and Schuster.

In recent years, Wilson has been candid about receiving “bad news” regarding her fertility. She revealed in December 2020 that she froze “quality” eggs during her wellness journey and later welcomed her first baby, daughter Royce, via surrogate in November 2022 with fiancée Ramona Agruma.

But the road to Wilson’s happily ever after has not come without its challenges. She claimed in June 2022 that she was pushed into coming out before she planned to take her relationship with Agruma public. (Australia’s Sydney Morning Herald noted in an op-ed that Wilson was given a deadline to respond to their inquiries about her relationship, which prompted her to post a selfie of the pair via Instagram.)

“Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace,” she wrote via X (formerly Twitter) at the time.

In February, Wilson revealed that while her family “has just been amazing” toward her fiancée, Agruma’s family “hasn’t been as accepting.”

“With her, she’s not in the public eye, it’s much harder on her,” Wilson said on an episode of the “Life Uncut” podcast. “It’s so sad to see what happened with her family over it. Hopefully, people will change their attitude about things.”

Later that month, Wilson proposed to Agruma in front of Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty castle. “We said YES!” Wilson captioned her Instagram post, thanking the “incredible team” at Disneyland “for pulling off this magical surprise.”

Wilson’s friends “couldn’t be more thrilled” about the couple’s relationship milestone, a source exclusively told Us Weekly after the proposal.

“They know that [she] and Ramona make an amazing couple together and are so happy they found each other,” the insider added. “Rebel’s friends have been so supportive of her over the years, been by her side throughout her ups and downs, through past relationships, etc.”

The source continued: “They feel like this is her real fairytale come true and she deserves all of it and more. Rebel has a huge heart and she’s one of the most genuine people you’d ever meet. They are all celebrating her engagement and are ecstatic for her next chapter.”