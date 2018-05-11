Redmond O’Neal Pleads Not Guilty to Alleged Robbery 

Redmond O’Neal plead not guilty on Friday, May 11, after he was arrested for allegedly robbing a convenience store in Santa Monica earlier this week, Us Weekly can confirm.

O’Neal plead not guilty to second-degree robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a smoking device, possession of an injection/ingestion device and two counts of possessing a controlled substance (meth and heroin) at the LAX Airport courthouse on Friday.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us on Tuesday, May 8, that the 33-year-old son of Ryan O’Nealand the lateFarrah Fawcettwas arrested.

“The suspect entered the store with a knife and approached the clerk and demanded money from the register,” the LAPD explained. “The suspect fled store on foot … Officers found the knife and cash in [O’Neal’s] possession.”

O’Neal’s bail was set at $125,000 on Friday, but the bail was placed on hold because of a previous probation violation from 2016. As a result, he will remain behind bars until the preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for May 25.

O’Neal was arrested in 2008 for a DUI and drug possession, and in 2011 for heroin possession. He was subsequently sentenced to three years in state prison in 2015 for violating his probation.

He was released early and seen out in California in September 2016.

