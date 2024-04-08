Reese Witherspoon, Al Roker and Bunnie XO were just a few of the celebrities who took in the total solar eclipse.

The celestial event, which occurred on Monday, April 8, was the first total eclipse visible in North America since August 2017. According to NASA, “99% of people who reside in the United States will be able to see the partial or total eclipse from where they live,” including parts of Alaska and Hawaii.

While millions of Americans patiently waited for the event, the ladies of The View kicked off Monday’s episode with a discussion about the craze over the eclipse, starting with a warning about looking into the sun without the proper eyewear.

“You will not be blinded by the lights unless you do something dumb like this,” cohost Whoopi Goldberg began before a 2017 photo of former president Donald Trump staring at the eclipse without glasses flashed across the screen. “Today’s eclipse is apparently causing a nationwide frenzy with viewing parties and early school closures. Some folks [are] even warning that it’s a sign from God.”

Goldberg, 68, continued, “Listen. Let’s be really clear. Unless you know that the glasses you have are eclipse glasses, do not put them on to look at the sun … It will blind you. Don’t do it!”

Keep reading to see the celebrities who watched the total eclipse.

Jennifer Tilly

“Happy Stare-at-the-sun-through-a-flimsy-pair-of-paper-glasses day! #Eclipse 😎☀️,” the Bride of Chucky actress captioned a photo of herself in eclipse glasses via X.

Al Roker

The Today show cohost shared a video from a park in Dallas, Texas, where clouds were visible in the sky.

“I can see sunshine, oh, baby!” he said in the video. “Just hang in there – a couple more hours, that’s all we’re asking.”

In a separate Instagram post, Roker shared a sweet snap of his dog Pepper wearing a pair of eclipse glasses.

Kelly Ripa

The Live With Kelly and Mark cohost posted a photo of the sun to her Instagram Story, writing over the picture, “I’m afraid to look. Is it still there?”

‘The View’ Cohosts

Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Joy Behar and Sara Haines discussed the event on Monday’s episode of The View.

HYSTERIA OR EXCITEMENT OVER SOLAR ECLIPSE? #TheView co-hosts weigh in on the nationwide frenzy surrounding today’s eclipse. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/mcYl6x5eNv — The View (@TheView) April 8, 2024

“It’s really great to see the coverage on news of something everyone can get excited about,” Haines, 46, said. “Kids are thrilled, schools planned for it. It’s neat to put that focus on something that actually matters, which we don’t often see.”

Reese Witherspoon

“I’m ready,” Witherspoon, 48, simply captioned a photo of herself in eclipse glasses and robe via her Instagram Story.

Meghan King

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum poked fun at the eclipse by lip-syncing Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” lyrics.

“I’ll stare directly at the sun but never in the mirror,” she mouthed to the camera before putting on a pair of shades.

She added in the caption, “Reminder that NASA says that viewing the sun during the eclipse without the proper protection ‘will instantly cause severe eye injury.’ 😎☀️ eclipse safely.”

Drew Barrymore

The Drew Barrymore Show host donned a pair of eclipse glasses while staring out the window of her home, sharing with fans that she was also doing some spring cleaning for a “fresh slate.”

Jimmy Kimmel

Kimmel and Guillermo Rodriguez stared at the ground while wearing their glasses in a cheeky photo posted via Instagram.

“Weird. We can’t see it,” the late-night host, 56, captioned the snap.

Christina Tosi

Masterchef judge Christina Tosi hilariously demonstrated how an eclipse looks by using cookies, captioning a short Instagram clip, “In case you couldn’t snag a pair of glasses #eclipse.”

Bunnie XO

Jelly Roll’s wife, Bunnie XO, shared a video from her family’s backyard ahead of the big moment.

“Welcoming the eclipse with the fam,” she wrote via her Instagram Story.