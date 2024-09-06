Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann are officially dating.

A source confirms for Us Weekly that things have turned romantic for Witherspoon, 48, and the financier, 57, after the twosome had been initially enjoying time together as friends.

The new couple were spotted holding hands on Wednesday, September 4, while on vacation in New York City.

After exiting their hotel, Witherspoon and Haarmann were seen in photographs captured by Page Six walking hand-in-hand together to an awaiting SUV.

In the images, Witherspoon wore a short-sleeved black dress and heels while Haarmann cut a svelte figure in khaki pants, a navy-blue blazer teamed with a light blue button-up shirt.

The pair attended an Assouline opening event that evening that also included Roger Federer and Anna Wintour as guests.

It was the second time in just over a month that Witherspoon and Haarman had been seen together.

The pair arrived in New York on Monday, July 29, via helicopter before heading to an apartment in the city together..

During their time in New York, Witherspoon and Haarmann were photographed dining together at L’Artusi in the West Village neighborhood, according to a People report.

Haarmann is a minority co-owner of the National Hockey League’s New York Islanders and founding partner of Searchlight Capital.

An academic, he received a BA in both international relations and history from Brown University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Witherspoon has been part of Hollywood’s elite since her screen debut in the early 1990s with The Man in The Moon. In the decades since, she’s gone on to become a household name thanks to her star turns in Legally Blonde, Cruel Intentions, The Morning Show and more.

Witherspoon is currently gearing up for season 3 of Big Little Lies, which she costars in and produces with Nicole Kidman.

In June, Witherspoon and Kidman spoke to Vanity Fair about the much awaited return of the series, which is based on the best-selling book by Liarne Moriarty.

“I get the ring ring: ‘Hey, is [season 3] happening?’ Like, Nic,” Witherspoon said to Kidman. “You got excited.”

When Kidman admitted she was “excited”, Witherspoon admitted the feeling was mutual — and that their other costars, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley couldn’t wait to learn more either.

“It’s OK, baby. I get excited too. Then I’ve got Laura calling me and Zoe and Shailene. They’re all like, ‘Nic said that we’re making Big Little Lies season three?’” Witherspoon said.

Despite the actresses’ excitement, no release date for season 3 has been revealed yet.