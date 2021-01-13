Forever in her memories. Reese Witherspoon paid tribute to her former Election costar Jessica Campbell after her sudden death.

“So heart broken to hear this,” the Little Fires Everywhere star, 44, tweeted on Wednesday, January 13. “Working with Jessica on Election was such a pleasure. I’m sending all my love to Jessica‘s family and loved ones.”

Chris Klein, who played Campbell’s onscreen brother in the 1999 movie, also spoke out amid the upsetting news. “I am Shocked and Saddened to receive this news. My thoughts and prayers are with Jessica and her family,” the American Pie actor, 41, tweeted. “Election was the first one for both of us. I will be forever grateful for the experiences we shared on that journey.”

Campbell died suddenly at her home in Portland, Oregon on December 29. The former actress was 38.

Her cousin, Sarah Wessling, told TMZ on Wednesday that the Oklahoma native — who was employed as a naturopathic physician — worked her shift and saw patients at her practice as usual on the day of her death. When she returned home to visit her mother and aunt, she went to use the bathroom and never came out. Her aunt went to check on her and discovered that she had collapsed onto the floor.

The In the Best Interest of the Children actress’ aunt and EMT personnel attempted to revive her, but they ultimately couldn’t.

Before her passing, Campbell complained to her family about suffering from congestion. She initially believed she was coming down with a cold.

Campbell is best known for starring as Tammy Metzler in the satirical comedy, starring opposite Witherspoon, Klein and Matthew Broderick. For her efforts, she was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for Best Debut Performance.

After Campbell’s breakout role in Election, she had a two-episode guest star role on Freaks and Geeks. She also appeared in films such as The Safety of Objects and Almost Famous. Her last acting role occurred in the 2002 movie Dad’s Day.

Campbell is survived by her husband, Daniel Papkin, and her 10-year-old son, Oliver.

Earlier this month, Wessling set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Campbell’s cremation, memorial service and expenses for her young son. The fundraiser has received more than $24,000 donations, exceeding its $20,000 goal. Among those who made contributions include filmmaker and producer Judd Apatow, with whom the late star worked on Freaks and Geeks.

Wessling dedicated a heartfelt tribute to Campbell on the GoFundMe page. “Her passion for life and the people in it was astounding. In addition to the impressive energy she poured into her own life, Jessica, on multiple occasions, dropped everything to travel across state lines and care for her loved ones in need,” she wrote. “She was fun, she was loud, she was compassionate and loyal; no matter what she did, she was always uniquely Jessica.”