No hard feelings. Retired football pro Reggie Bush is not in contact with his famous ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, but he had nothing but sweet things to say about her while speaking to Us Weekly at the Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Friday, August 10.

“We don’t keep in touch,” he told Us of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, who he dated on and off for several years before finally splitting in 2010. They briefly reconnected after her split with husband Kris Humphries in 2012 before she moved on to Kanye West.

Nonetheless, the athlete, 33, complimented his former partner’s business savvy, saying, “She’s doing a great job creating a brand for herself, her and her family. I’m happy for ‘em … She’s very smart.”

A source told Us Weekly back in 2010 when the couple split that Kardashian’s fame was “just a little too much for [Reggie] to handle.”

The pro ballplayer also told Us how he pampers wife Lilit Avagyan, who he married in 2014. “I’m always buying her stuff. Especially when I go on trips, work trips,” he revealed. “I like surprising her with new things, just little stuff, it’s not anything major. It could be a pair of shoes or some glasses or a shirt I saw. Stuff like that.”

One thing he won’t likely be giving her anytime soon, however, is another child. “We had this discussion the other night, we thought about it, talked about it,” he told Us. “I’m not sure if it’s gonna happen. Probably won’t. But, I wouldn’t mind one more. We have three!”

In the meantime, he’s focused on the couple’s daughter Briseis, 5, and sons Uriah, 3, and Agyemang, 11-months. “I think that’s the most important, right?” he asked. “Providing them the best environment possible for your kids so that when they grow up, they never look back and say, ‘I wish I had this’ or ‘I wish I had that.’”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

