Rehab Addict star Nicole Curtis has been at war with ex Steven Cimini, the father of her oldest son, over child support — and he is now reportedly facing arrest and jail time.

According to court papers obtained by The Blast, the Better Than New: Lessons I’ve Learned From Saving Old Homes (And How They Saved Me) author and Cimini filed documents over paternity and support in 2001 but despite trying to move forward, there has been no movement in the case since 2015. In November 2017, a motion of contempt was filed against Cimini, who allegedly owes $14,685.54 in back child support. He was ordered to appear in a Michigan court in December but failed to appear, and The Blast reports that the court has now issued a warrant for Cimini’s arrest.

Cimini is not the only one of Curtis’ baby daddies battling with the reality TV personality. According to court documents also obtained by The Blast, Shane Maguire, who shares 2-year-old Harper with Curtis, has been trying to get more visitation time with their child. Curtis, who chose to keep her pregnancy private, and Maguire were in an on-and-off relationship before they broke up for good while the HGTV star was still pregnant.

Maguire later claimed that Curtis was using breastfeeding, which he believed their son to be too old for, as an excuse to deny him visitation, prompting the reality star to defend her decision.

Prior to that, Maguire sued Curtis in 2015 for parenting time, joint legal custody and paternity. He was awarded joint legal custody and Curtis was ordered to pay $1,200 in child support.

