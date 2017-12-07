Fighting back. Renee Zellweger is denouncing allegations that she had inappropriate encounters with Harvey Weinstein in order to escalate her career.

The claims came to light in a class-action lawsuit that six unnamed women recently filed against Weinstein, alleging that Zellweger, 48, and Charlize Theron both ascended in their professional endeavors by performing “sexual favors” for Weinstien, 65.

“If Harvey said that, he’s full of shit,” a rep for the Bridget Jones actress, who has starred in several films produced by the former studio exec, including Cold Mountain which she won an Oscar for in 2004, told Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday, December 7.

As previously reported, the former Miramax producer made headlines in October after nearly 30 years of sexual assault and abuse allegations came to light in expośes published by The New York Times and The New Yorker. North of 60 women have accused Weinstein of misconduct to date and he has since been faced with several lawsuits and expelled from the Television Academy. The filmmaker spent a brief period of time in a sexual rehabilitation facility in Arizona after the allegations surfaced in October. The scandal has inspired more women to come forward with their own alleged accounts of sexual abuse in Hollywood.

Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman, announced she was leaving him one week after NYT published its story. Alyssa Milano, who costarred as a judge alongside Chapman on Project Runway: All Stars, gave an update on the British fashion designer, 41, during an appearance on Megan Kelly Today on Wednesday, December 6.

“Georgina is doing very well. She’s an amazing mother. She’s an amazing woman,” the Charmed alum, 44, said. “I think her priority right now is focusing on how to raise those two children to the best of her capacity, given the situation. She goes through very dark times. She’s very sad. This is not easy for her, but I have no doubt that not only will she come out on the other side of this, but she deserves to. She’s a good woman.”

Chapman shares two children, India, 7, and Dashiell, 4, with Weinstein, who she wed in 2007.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!