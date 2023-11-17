Charissa Thompson has clarified the “elephant in the room” regarding her comments about embellishing NFL sideline reports.

“I have a responsibility to myself and my employers to clarify what is being reported,” Thompson, 41, wrote in an Instagram Story statement on Friday, November 17. “When on a podcast this week, I said I would make up reports early in my career when I worked as a sideline reporter before I transitioned to my current host role.”

Thompson added: “Working in media, I understand how important words are and I chose the wrong words to describe the situation. I’m sorry. I have never lied about anything or been unethical during my time as a sports broadcaster.”

Thompson went on the“Pardon My Take” podcast on Wednesday, November 15, revealing that she occasionally fabricated her broadcasts.

Related: Unforgettable Sports Scandals From Tiger Woods to O.J. Simpson, look back at the most unforgettable scandals in sports history

“I’ve said this before, so I haven’t been fired for saying it, but I’ll say it again. I would make up the report sometimes,” she said. “Because A.), The coach wouldn’t come out at halftime or it was too late and … I didn’t want to screw up the report, so I was like, ‘I’m just gonna make this up.’”

On Friday, Thompson explained that she crafted her TV report based on what she “learned and saw” during the first half of the game in the “absence” of a coach providing any commentary. “For example, if a team was 0 for 7 on 3rd down, that would clearly be an area they need to improve on in the second half,” she said in her social media statement. “In these instances, I never attributed anything I said to a player or coach.”

Thompson concluded: “I have nothing but respect for sideline reporters and for the tireless work they put in behind the scenes and on the field. I am only appreciative and humbled to work alongside some of the best in the business and call them some of my best friends.”

Thompson has been a FOX Sports journalist since 2008. As a sideline reporter, Thompson often gets on-the-field interviews with the athletes and coaches. She also cohosts her “Calm Down” podcast with fellow reporter Erin Andrews, where they discuss their lives and careers.

Related: Biggest NFL Controversies Through the Years Flag on the play. From Tom Brady’s Deflategate to Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protests, the NFL has been at the center of several controversies through the years. In 2016, Kaepernick sparked debates among both fans and fellow players when he didn’t stand for the national anthem before taking the field with the San Francisco 49ers. […]

On “Pardon My Take,” Thompson asserted that most NFL coaches would not be upset with how she covered the game.

“First of all, no coach is gonna get mad if I say, ‘Hey, we need to stop hurting ourselves, we need to be better on third down, we need to stop turning the ball over . . . and do a better job of getting off the field,’” she quipped. “Like, they’re not gonna correct me on that.”

Thompson first admitted on a January 2022 episode of her “Calm Down” podcast that she fabricated reports when she covered Detroit Lions games.

“I was like ‘Coach, what adjustments are you gonna make at halftime?’ He goes, ‘That’s a great perfume you’re wearing,’” she told Andrews, now 45, on their podcast at the time. “I was like, ‘Oh f—k, this isn’t gonna work.’ I’m not kidding, I made up a report.”

Andrews then confessed that she also had a similar experience during a previous game, leading her to adjust her on-camera remarks.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

A rep for Andrews has since clarified her client’s comments in a statement to Us Weekly.

“For her entire career, Erin Andrews has worked very closely with coaches, players and PR staff to ensure accuracy in her reporting,” Andrews’ spokesperson told Us on Friday. “She made a comment on her ‘Calm Down’ podcast in which she said, ‘I do too,’ referring to taking information from head coach meetings, which happen earlier in the week, and sometimes including that in her halftime report. She is clear when she references that the coach told her crew the information during the week in their meetings.”