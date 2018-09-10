Paging all dog lovers! Us Weekly is teaming up with the North Shore Animal League America to find loving homes for two lovable canines.

The pups made their worldwide debut in the latest installment of Us Weekly’s Facebook Live series Rescue Me!

Meeko, a 4-year-old rescued Yorkshire Terrier mix, has the energy of a pooch a quarter of his age. And Leroy, a 1-year-old terrier mix, has Caribbean roots: He was rescued from St. Thomas.

North Shore Animal League America is hoping to find forever homes for these dogs — and for many more pets — as the organization gears up for its second annual Walk & Wag event on Saturday, September 29, at North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington, New York.

The walk raises funds and awareness for North Shore Animal League’s no-kill mission. Participants can walk through the park individually or with a team, or if you’re not in the area, you can do a “virtual walk” from whoever you are — including your living room!

The rescue group is giving away prizes for various fundraising levels, and all participants will receive a 2018 Walk & Wag T-shirt and a pet bandana. As of press time, the event has raised $7,200 of its $50,000 goal.

Since its start in 1944, North Shore Animal League America has saved the lives of more than a million dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens. In fact, the organization is the world’s largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption center. Its vision is “a future in which all companion animals find responsible, loving homes where they are free from abuse, hunger, fear, and loneliness and receive the care and respect they deserve.”

Watch Us’ Facebook Live series Rescue Me! to learn more about adopting Meeko and Leroy. And to meet all the adoptable cats and dogs at the North Shore Animal League, visit the organization’s website.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!