Long before Rebel Wilson found The One with Ramona Agruma, she hit a relationship milestone with Mickey Gooch Jr.

Wilson and Gooch Jr. were first linked in May 2015 after they attended a New York Rangers game together. Later that month, Us Weekly confirmed that Wilson and Gooch Jr. were introduced while they worked on the movie How to Be Single.

“They get along really well, they respect each other’s work,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “She’s been too busy to date for a while, they’ve been texting often and they’ve been spending some time together in L.A. and New York.”

In July 2015, the duo made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of Gooch Jr.’s movie Ur In Analysis in West Hollywood.

Following the screening, the comedian and the actress jetted off to Ibiza. Wilson shared a series of snaps of her and Gooch Jr.

“Fun & Sun in Ibiza right now!!” Wilson wrote via Instagram alongside a selfie of her and Gooch Jr. “Thanks Hard Rock Hotel @hrhibiza #hrhibiza #ThisisHardRock.”

A second source told Us at the time that the twosome were very cozy during their romantic getaway.

“They were just really cute [and] having fun,” the insider shared. “Mickey would pinch her cheek and face and then sat down next to her where they were whispering and dancing in their seats.”

A few months after their trip, things fizzled out for Wilson and Gooch Jr. Us confirmed in September 2015, that they called it quits after four months of dating but still remained cordial.

“It’s been hard for him,” a third source exclusively told Us of how Gooch Jr. was handling the breakup.

Wilson and Gooch Jr. have remained friendly over the years. In October 2021, Gooch Jr. shared a sweet throwback pic of him and Wilson.

“Throwback Thursday… cheers to the most beautiful girl I know!” he wrote via Instagram. “Inside and out. 🙌🙌 ‘The Full Package.’”

Nearly three years later, Wilson opened up about her relationship with Gooch Jr. in her 2024 memoir, Rebel Rising, revealing that she lost her virginity to Gooch at age 35.

“Micks, I know this might be news to you if you are reading this, but yes I lost my virginity to you,” she penned.

Wilson later confirmed to The New York Times in April 2024 that Gooch Jr. was the “first person” to read her book “so he knows now.”