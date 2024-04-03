Rebel Wilson Reveals She Lost Her Virginity to Actor Mickey Gooch Jr.

Rebel Wilson has publicly ID’d the man who she lost her virginity to at the age of 35 as actor Mickey Gooch Jr.

“Micks, I know this might be news to you if you are reading this, but yes I lost my virginity to you,” Wilson, 44, wrote in her memoir, Rebel Rising.

Wilson later confirmed to The New York Times on Wednesday, April 3, that he was the “first person” to read her book “so he knows now.”

Wilson recalled in her memoir that she “high-fived” herself after losing her virginity. She explained that her mom’s breast cancer diagnosis influenced her decision, writing, “Life IS short. I didn’t want to live my life without experiencing sex. Experiencing love. I put it out into the universe that I was finally ready. I was going to feel the fear and just do it.”

In order to prepare for the night, Wilson watched porn and used a vibrator. “I’d imagine having sex and being intimate and everything would always be in my head,” she wrote. “Now I’m someone who lives much more in my body. And I’m loving it. Now I actually have a boyfriend and he’s handsome and rich to boot.”

Us Weekly confirmed in September 2015 that Wilson and Gooch split after a few months of dating. “It’s been hard for him,” a source told Us at the time. “They’re still friends, so you never know if they might get back together in the future.”

Wilson, who called herself a “late bloomer,” explained in March that she included the anecdote about losing her virginity at 35 in her memoir to reassure individuals that “not everybody has to lose their virginity as a teenager.”

“People can wait till they’re ready or wait till they’re a bit more mature,” Wilson told People in March. “And I think that could be a positive message. You obviously don’t have to wait until you’re in your thirties like me, but you shouldn’t feel pressure as a young person.”

During her candid interview, Wilson recalled avoiding conversations surrounding the topic because she felt “embarrassed.”

“Normally I would just leave the room when the conversation was happening,” she said. “And then the people that said, ‘Oh, at 24, it’s so late.’ And then I’m sitting here thinking, ‘Oh my God, my number’s 35. What the hell? I’m going to look like the biggest loser.’”

Instead of speaking her truth, Wilson recalled once making up a lie to a friend. “There was one vague time, I think I told my best friend, ‘Oh, yeah, I just did it to just get it over with when I was like 23.’ Just to really avoid the questions,” she said.

The Pitch Perfect star said she would’ve “explored [her] sexuality more” if she “had been born 20 years later.” Wilson noted, “I just knew I was attracted to men, and that was the normal thing.”

“And so when I started opening myself up probably more after my father’s death and realizing, ‘Oh, even though I’d seen marriage as a terrible thing and waste of time, I started opening myself up to that,’” Wilson said. “And then only years later, meeting women and having feelings for a woman, and that, I just think it’s a sign of where society kind of was.”

Wilson publicly came out in June 2022, revealing she found love with Ramona Agruma. The pair welcomed daughter Royce in November 2022 via surrogate. In February 2023, Wilson popped the question to Agruma during a trip to Disneyland in California.

“Rebel has everything she wants,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “She has love, she’s a mother, she’s wildly happy.”