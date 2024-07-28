Us Weekly scored possibly the most extreme interview in its history when Denise Richards was featured on the cover of an August 2011 issue.

Richards, 53, delved into plastic surgery, drugs, sex workers and more in the no-holds-barred sit-down — and this was all before she wore her pink jacket upside down on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She also spoke candidly about her divorce from Charlie Sheen, detailing how she filed to end their marriage while she was six months pregnant.

The former couple were married from 2002 to 2006 and share daughters Sami, 20, and Lola, 19. Richards took Us inside Sheen’s “craziest night ever,” even sharing how much their kids knew about their ups and downs.

More than a decade later, Richards is happily married to husband Aaron Phypers (who made a “big” impression on the Housewives) and ready for her return to TV, with a new reality show on NBCU set to premiere next year. According to the network, it’s going to be “chaotic,” so sign Us up.

Back in 2011, Jennifer Lopez was partying in the weeks after announcing her divorce from her then-husband, Marc Anthony. The pair, who share 16-year-old twins Emme and Max, finalized their split in 2014. She’s since tied the knot with Ben Affleck, but speculation about the status of their relationship has Us wondering if history might repeat itself. (Lopez recently celebrated her 55th birthday in the Hamptons with no Affleck in sight.)

In the days of Ye Olde Us, a heartbreaking report on Amy Winehouse was balanced by a Bachelorette scoop, which looked like it could have spoiled the finale. But who was Ashley Hebert saying yes to? Bachelor Nation knows now it was J.P. Rosenbaum, but their happy ending didn’t work out.

The reality stars, who share two children, called it quits in October 2020. Us broke the news one year later that Hebert and Rosenbaum finalized their divorce, and Hebert has since found love with boyfriend Yanni Georgoulakis.