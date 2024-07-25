Jennifer Lopez Can’t Stop Riding Her Bike

She’s still Jenny on the bike. Us couldn’t help but notice that Jennifer Lopez is in her bicyclist era.

On Tuesday, July 23, one day ahead of her 55th birthday, Lopez was seen biking in the Hamptons with friends. The Atlas star looked relaxed and happy in a fitted floral crop top with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a matching maxiskirt. She wore her hair in a bun and accessorized with hoop earrings and black sunglasses.

The outing was just one of several joyrides that Lopez took during her laidback getaway. She took her white Linus bicycle — which retails for $769 and has an adorable basket in back — out for a solo spin on July 16. Lopez was the definition of farmer chic on the ride, dressed in paint-splattered white overalls and flip-flops.

Two days prior, the singer was joined on her bike route by friends as well as husband Ben Affleck’s 18-year-old daughter, Violet. Lopez was all smiles in her signature hoop earrings, tiny white shorts, a striped white and pink polo shirt and pink sunglasses. She left her long hair down, flowing in the summer breeze.

Related: Jennifer Lopez’s Timeless Hamptons Looks: Overalls, Sweaters, More Jennifer Lopez’s Hamptons looks have Us swooning. From stylish bike riding outfits to timeless ensembles while exploring the town, Lopez has no shortage of fabulous summer looks to show off while vacationing in the Hamptons. When taking a stroll on July 13, Lopez stunned in a white tank top featuring frilled sleeves and a loose […]

Us could go on. From her 4th of July weekend ride with vocal coach Stevie Mackey to her Wednesday, July 24, birthday journey to Pierre’s restaurant, the “On the Floor” singer is very much on the bike. Her carefree jaunts through the Hamptons seem like the perfect head-clearing activity amid concerns about her and Affleck’s marriage.

In May, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Lopez and Affleck, who tied the knot in 2022, were “having issues in their marriage” as Lopez prepared for her This Is Me … Live tour. Later that month, the tour, which would’ve been Lopez’s first in years, was canceled so the pop star could take “time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

Lopez, who shares 16-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, shared a personal message about the decision in her email fan newsletter.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” she wrote. “I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time …”

Related: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Relationship Timeline The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got back together nearly 20 years after their romance first took the world by storm. The pair first connected in 2002 on the set of the ill-fated Gigli. The movie […]

Affleck, 51, has not been present for any of Lopez’s recent bike rides or her birthday celebrations as he’s been back home in Los Angeles. However, Lopez has been spending quality time with Violet, whom Affleck shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On July 13, Lopez and Violet walked arm-in-arm as they shopped at a Hamptons Chanel store, laughing as they browsed.

Lopez’s shopping trip with her stepdaughter came the same day that a second source exclusively confirmed to Us that she and Affleck are “in a rush” to sell their shared mansion in Beverly Hills.

“They decided to list the house very recently, within the last week. They thought they could sell it off-market but made a game-time decision in order to put more eyes on the property,” the insider shared. “Ben especially wants to be done with the house. He was never happy there.”

Related: Everything Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Have Said About Their Relationship Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s relationship inspired her 2002 hit “Dear Ben,” and their romance provided even more inspiration when it was rekindled two decades later. The couple were first linked in the early 2000s, with Lopez confirming their engagement to Diane Sawyer in November 2002. The twosome eventually called off their wedding in early […]

The source noted that the home “felt huge” for Affleck and Lopez as “they rarely have all the kids there at once.” (In addition to Violet, Affleck also shares Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with Garner, 52.) As for the state of their marriage, the insider said that “nothing has been decided yet” but “selling the house is the first step” for Lopez and Affleck, who are “still living separately.”

With Bennifer’s future uncertain, Us is just glad that Lopez seems to have found a way to take the edge off. Affleck is known for his resting bitch face, but Lopez is rocking rested-on-a-bike face.