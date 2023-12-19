Denise Richards knows she was “out of sorts” on the December 6 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — but asserts there was a reason she was so upset over Dorit Kemsley‘s comments about her jacket.

While at Kyle Richards’ THC-infused dinner, Denise, 52, wasn’t exactly herself, causing her castmates and viewers to think she was under the influence or possibly had too many bites to eat from the weed chef. At one point during the evening, Dorit, 47, told Denise that she was wearing her baby pink fur coat upside down, prompting a feisty response from Denise. “Don’t do this. No, stop it. I know what you’re doing,” Denise told Dorit, who insisted she was only trying to help.

During the Monday, December 18, episode of the “Just B With Bethenny Frankel” podcast, Denise explained that while her reaction was confusing, Dorit has allegedly always made comments about her look.

“She does this with everyone — especially me,” Denise told Bethenny, 53. “She’ll be like, ‘Your lipstick doesn’t look right. You need mascara. Your hair is out of place.’ That’s why I was like, ‘Stop. Shut the f—k up.’ Like, do you feel like you need to do that to make yourself feel secure?”

Related: Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today No one can hold a grudge quite like a Real Housewife. From the East Coast to the West Coast, every Housewife series has an iconic feud (or five) that leaves fans forced to pick sides. Over the years, Real Housewives of Potomac viewers were shocked to watch Candiace Dillard‘s relationship with Monique Samuels turn into […]

Denise continued, “Not once have I seen her has she not said one thing about my appearance. I didn’t give a s—t that my jacket was upside down, I wanted to get the hell out of there.”

Prior to the incident with Dorit, Denise told Bethenny that she had expressed to the group that she wasn’t feeling well. “Progressively during the evening, I felt worse and worse. It was bizarre,” Denise told Bethenny. “I went sideways.”

When asked whether she had taken anything, Denise said she had “a drink” before the party and was “nervous” to be around the women again following her tumultuous time on the show. (Denise exited the franchise after two seasons in September 2020. While things seemed pleasant during season 9, season 10 took a turn when Brandi Glanville claimed that she and Denise had an affair, which the actress denied. )

Related: Us Weekly’s Top 10 Reality Stars of the Year: Complete List (Exclusive) If you hadn’t heard of Ariana Madix before this year, you definitely have now. Already a beloved star of Bravo’s long-running Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spinoff, Vanderpump Rules, she became a household name this past spring after uncovering her boyfriend’s infidelity with her best friend — both Pump Rules costars. Madix was cheered for […]

“I took cold medicine, nothing crazy. I don’t know. I have no idea what it was or if it was a mix-up with the meal. All I know is that when I got home, I was like, ‘Something is wrong with me.’ I’m sure I made an ass out of myself,” Denise said, adding that she has not yet watched the episode.

Denise also questioned why her appearance on the show has caused so much chatter considering there are other wild moments in Housewives history. “I don’t know why people are making such a big deal, all of these women [get] high or lit. A lot of them drink a lot.”

She admitted, however, that she probably shouldn’t have attended Kyle’s event and “didn’t want to go” initially.