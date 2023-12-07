Even Kyle Richards’ weed chef is weighing in on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama.

Cameras caught Kyle’s THC-infused food chef say, “Dude, Denise Richards is f—ked up,” from the kitchen as he watched the dinner party on the Wednesday, December 6, episode of the Bravo show. Throughout the event, Denise came for Erika Jayne, confusing most of the attendees.

“I do have a question for you. Why you treated me a certain way after I met you. And, I mean, I can say this about me and you. You and I,” Denise Richards said to Erika, 52. “The first time I met you, you were so sweet and so lovely. A year later was a different dynamic.”

Erika replied, “Denise, I don’t feel anything personal toward you.” She told Denise, 52, that she wasn’t being “clear” with what she was saying.

“You were very different towards me,” Denise explained, claiming that things apparently shifted between her and Erika. “We’re grown ass adults, and you know what I’m talking about.”

The rest of the Housewives looked confused at the dinner table and spoke candidly about Denise’s behavior during their respective confessionals.

“Denise is slurring her words a little bit,” Garcelle Beauvais said. “Maybe Denise had a drink before she came because she was nervous.” (Denise was seen denying having any THC added to her food earlier in the dinner.)

Dorit Kemsley added, “I don’t know what Densie is partaking, but I kind of want some right now.”

Erika claimed Denise was “on another level” during the dinner.

“Well, I’m high. But I don’t know what she is,” Erika said. “I am so confused and high. We’re having a good time and you’re ruining my high. I have no idea what you’re talking about … and neither do you.”

When Denise got up from the table — taking Kyle and Sutton Stracke with her — Kyle was quick to weigh in on her friend’s behavior.

“I do not understand what is going on with Denise. I haven’t seen her eat a lot of this weed-infused food. It doesn’t seem like she was drinking that much,” Kyle said in her confessional. “Either she partaked before she got here. … I don’t understand what’s happening.”

Denise was the first to leave the weed dinner. In a different scene, she met up with some of the women to rehash the events of the evening.

“This Denise right here looks like she’s just gliding through the wind,” Garcelle said. “She’s calm, she’s composed, she looks beautiful. Not like the weed dinner.”

During the lunch with Garcelle, Sutton and Crystal Kung Minkoff, Denise clarified her issue with Erika — and it stems back to 2019.

“We had a dinner party and they were talking about threesomes with my kids at another table,” Denise recalled. (During a RHOBH season 10 episode, Erika and Lisa Rinna discussed threesomes while Denise’s daughter Sami overheard the conversation.)

Reflecting on the weed dinner, Denise said she wanted Erika to “acknowledge” the situation. “Otherwise, she’s just a mean ass bitch so, sorry.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.