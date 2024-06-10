Denise Richards is returning to E! with a new docuseries titled Denise Richards and the Wild Things.

“My family and I are thrilled to return home to E!. Sami and Lola were just 3 and 4 years old when we first shared our story and now we’ve come full circle,” Richards, 53, said in a press release on Monday, June 10, before revealing she’s teaming up with her former Housewives producer “Alex Baskin and I met when I joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and I loved doing that show.”

Richards added that the show is the “perfect partnership” for her and her family, which includes daughters Sami, 20, (who has an OnlyFans presence) and Lola, 19, Eloise and husband Aaron Phypers. (Richards shares her two eldest daughters with ex-husband Charlie Sheen and adopted Eloise in 2011.)

“Our lives are full of fun, love and unpredictability,” Richards said of her family. “And we can’t wait for the audience to share this adventure with us.”

The upcoming series, which will premiere in 2025, will be the first time Richards opens up about her family life nearly 15 years after she navigated a “notoriously difficult marriage, intense scrutiny and tabloid attention” while raising her two eldest daughters, the synopsis reads. In the new show – which has a title based on Richards’ 1998 year hit movie — the brood will “test each other’s boundaries and show us what their famous, loving and controversial life is like.

In addition to starring on the series, Richards will also produce the program alongside Baskin, Joe Kingsley and Jeff Festa.

“Denise Richards is a pop culture force and no stranger to capturing the public’s attention,” said Rachel Smith who is NBCUniversal’s Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content, Lifestyle and Documentary. “With her return to E!, we look forward to Denise and her family sharing their beautifully chaotic world with our audience, who will appreciate their candor and relatability as much as we do.”

Richards previously starred in the reality series It’s Complicated which ran on E! from 2008 to 2009. One decade later, she joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. After departing the Bravo franchise in 2020, she made a brief return in 2023 for season 13.

Earlier this year, Richards opened up about rejoining the series and joked that she “made an a–hole” of herself during the season 13 finale. (The episode featured a weed dinner hosted by RHOBH star Kyle Richards, which Denise claimed she did not partake in despite speculation of her not being sober at the event.)

“I didn’t have a bad experience,” Denise — who is still racking up acting credits as well — said during a January episode of Melissa Gorga’s “On Display” podcast. “At a certain point in your life, it’s whatever. I’ve had everything under the sun written and said about me. I’m like, ‘OK, so there’s a night where I’m at a weed party and I’m slightly sideways.’ Of all places to be sideways, I would rather be sideways at a weed party.”