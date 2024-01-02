Sami Sheen is taking a page from mom Denise Richards’ fashion playbook.

Sheen, 19, posed in a blue bikini in a series of photos shared via Instagram late last month. The eldest daughter of Richards, 52, and her ex Charlie Sheen captioned the social media post with a shark emoji.

Fans were quick to compare Sami to her mom in the 1998 movie Wild Things. In one scene from the film, Richards’ character Kelly Lanier Van Ryan sports a blue one-piece bathing suit. While Sami was wearing a two-piece in her Instagram photos, some followers believed the snaps were an homage to her mom’s iconic movie moment.

Wild Things, which also starred Neve Campbell, follows the story of two high school students who accuse their guidance counselor of assault and the secrets that unravel during the investigation of the alleged crime.

Richards previously revealed that her daughters — Sami, Lola, 18, and Eloise, 12 — had seen parts of Wild Things, but she’s made it clear that she “did not” give them access to the footage.

“I told them, ‘I don’t want you guys watching this,’ because one of my daughters brought it up to me and I was shocked,” Richards recalled to Yahoo Lifestyle Australia in 2019, referring to a love scene between herself and Campbell in the movie. “A couple of friends had told her about it, and I just said to her, ‘I would appreciate if you didn’t watch it.’ It’s not age appropriate, and it was a movie I did, it was a script I loved, it’s me being creative.”

Richards went on to praise the film, gushing over the “amazing actors” she worked with. She recalled telling her kids, “You may not agree with my decision, but that’s what mom decided to do.”

In the same interview, Richards admitted that her career had been brought up more frequently as her daughters grew up.

“They have friends saying, ‘I saw this picture of your mom.’ It’s weird for them to see their mom in something that’s sexy or different,” she explained. “I think it would be very rude for me if it were my parents.”

Richards’ career — and her current work on OnlyFans — was also brought up during a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Richards appeared on the Bravo reality show for two seasons from 2019 to 2020 but has since returned as a guest star for the current season, which premiered late last year.

Tensions between Richards and Erika Jayne came to a head during a December 2023 episode as questions arose about OnlyFans, an NSFW site used by both Sami and her mother.

“Did you know that it’s $7 for a naked bundle of Denise Richards on OnlyFans,” Jayne, 52, said during a conversation with a few of her RHOBH costars. “It started out as porn, that’s really what it is.”

When Jayne and Richards went head-to-head later on in the episode, Sami’s OnlyFans account was mentioned.

“That is a f—king low blow. To bring up my daughter’s OnlyFans,” Richards said. Jayne hit back, saying, “I think it’s great. I just want to know, who’s more profitable? You or Sami.”